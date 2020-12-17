Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 17: Man has "bathroom emergency" in the middle of county road

Winona County

Wednesday:

9:36 a.m.: A resident on Beach Lane in Minnesota City reported almost being defrauded by an acquaintance on Facebook. According to the complainant, the suspect said they needed help paying medical bills and asked for the complainant’s account information. No transaction took place, the complaint states.

10:41 a.m.: An aggressive bulldog was spotted in Hidden Valley. Responding deputies were unable to locate the animal upon arrival, but were able to notify the dog’s owners of the incident later in the day.

10:55 p.m.: A suspicious man was seen laying on the road and defecating in the area of County road 123 and 55. Responding deputies later encountered the man at Product Auction in St Charles and admitted he had a “bathroom emergency.” No citations were reported to be issued.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

A resident in the 600 block of Walnut Street reported that an unidentified subject had attempted to gain entry into their garage between Dec. 15 and 16. According to the resident, it appeared the subject attempted to pry the door handle on the garage, but was unsuccessful. The time this report was received was not provided.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0