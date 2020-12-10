Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 10: County man reports being scammed out of $175

Winona County

Wednesday:

A county man reported he had been scammed out of $175 after he tried to buy an Apple Watch from a caller claiming to be from Italy. The complainant stated he contacted PayPal and his bank to see if he could get refund and added that he believes the caller was actually from Louisiana. A time was not provided for the incident.

Thursday:

2:20 a.m.: Magdalene Marilyn Kemp, 20, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and speeding on Hwy. 61 near Fleet Farm. According to the complaint, Kemp was pulled over for speeding and for failing to maintain her lane. Upon being brought to the Winona County Jail, Kemp had a breath-alcohol content of .13. Kemp was booked and subsequently released, the complaint states.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

12:50 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Garfield Street reported seeing a drug exchange in the area. No suspicious activity was observed in the area upon police arrival.

Thursday: