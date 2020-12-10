 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 10: County man reports being scammed out of $175
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Thursday, Dec. 10: County man reports being scammed out of $175

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

Winona County

Wednesday:

A county man reported he had been scammed out of $175 after he tried to buy an Apple Watch from a caller claiming to be from Italy. The complainant stated he contacted PayPal and his bank to see if he could get refund and added that he believes the caller was actually from Louisiana. A time was not provided for the incident.

Thursday:

2:20 a.m.: Magdalene Marilyn Kemp, 20, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and speeding on Hwy. 61 near Fleet Farm. According to the complaint, Kemp was pulled over for speeding and for failing to maintain her lane. Upon being brought to the Winona County Jail, Kemp had a breath-alcohol content of .13. Kemp was booked and subsequently released, the complaint states.

Winona Police

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday:

12:50 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Garfield Street reported seeing a drug exchange in the area. No suspicious activity was observed in the area upon police arrival.

Thursday:

7:53 a.m.: A two-vehicle accident occurred at Eighth Street and Mankato Avenue when a distracted driver missed the intersection and struck another vehicle. According to police, the driver was distracted because a piece of paper had fallen off a seat in their car. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.

34 alternate-side parking tickets were issued Thursday morning.

+17 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 10?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Audio Designs Burglary Pt. 2 (1/1/15)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News