Police calls for Thursday, Aug. 6: Winona man arrested on outstanding warrant, referred for drug possession
11:29 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, of Winona was arrested in the area of Hwy. 43 and I-90 on an outstanding warrant, as well as referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, deputies spotted Bobo and recognized that he had an outstanding warrant. Upon pulling him over, deputies found a clear crystal-like material that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

