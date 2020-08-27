Police calls for Thursday, Aug. 27: Report of person wielding a gun, no complaint made

Wednesday:

2 p.m.: A resident in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street reported that someone in the area had a gun. The call was eventually dropped, according to the report, but dispatchers said they could hear a female crying. Officers arrived at the location and made contact with the reporting party, who did not make a complaint or express any concerns. Others in the area also did not offer any complaints and no arrests and citation were made, the report states.