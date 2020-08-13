Police calls for Thursday, Aug. 13: Winona woman referred after police find her in possession of methamphetamine near Garvin Heights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Thursday:

2:17 a.m.: Tyler James Ties, 19, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving under the influence of a suspected controlled substance after being pulled over for speeding on Hwy. 43 at Braeburn Road. Blood tests are pending before charges are announced, authorities said.

Winona Police

Thursday:

9:15 a.m.: A 75-year-old Winona woman was struck by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Winona man in the area of Gilmore Avenue and Vila Street. According to police, the woman was taken to Winona Health with unknown injuries. The male said the incident occurred because of a glare from the sun, the report states. Authorities said the incident is still being looked into.

3:55 p.m.: Karl John Matson, 37, of Winona was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety after law enforcement saw him driving in the 800 block of East Lake Boulevard.

9:21 p.m.: Leighton Elizabeth Wegener, 20, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Target. According to the complaint, Wegener is accused of taking some clothes, a book and a CD.

