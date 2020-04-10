Police calls for Thursday, April 9: Winona man accused of felony domestic assault brought into police custody

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona Police Department

Wednesday:

7:09 a.m.: A man on Harvester Avenue reported that license plate tabs on a vehicle had been removed in the last week.

3:41 p.m.: Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 35, of Winona was brought to the Winona County Jail on probable cause for a felony domestic assault that had occurred on April 7.

4:07 p.m.: Mitchell Laverne Ehlenfeldt, 59, of Rochester was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm after he was discovered to have taken $373 worth of an unidentified items

4:10 p.m.: Cody David Walker, 28, of La Crosse was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm after he was discovered to have taken $355 worth of unidentified items.

6:26 p.m.: Nicola Renee Garfield, 42, of Winona was cited for trespassing on Walmart after violating an existing trespass notice from the property.

