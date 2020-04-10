Police calls for Thursday, April 9: Winona man accused of felony domestic assault brought into police custody

×
Winona Police Department
Wednesday:
7:09 a.m.: A man on Harvester Avenue reported that license plate tabs on a vehicle had been removed in the last week.
3:41 p.m.: Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 35, of Winona was brought to the Winona County Jail on probable cause for a felony domestic assault that had occurred on April 7.
4:07 p.m.: Mitchell Laverne Ehlenfeldt, 59, of Rochester was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm after he was discovered to have taken $373 worth of an unidentified items
4:10 p.m.: Cody David Walker, 28, of La Crosse was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm after he was discovered to have taken $355 worth of unidentified items.
6:26 p.m.: Nicola Renee Garfield, 42, of Winona was cited for trespassing on Walmart after violating an existing trespass notice from the property.
Amie Jo Dewitte
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Jason Daniel Harrison
Kenneth Jerome Lawson
Steven Edward Miller
Kyle Jay Nelton-Gilow
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Matthew Brian Olson
Zane Robert Pederson
Gregory Ivan Shines
Steven Edward Taverna
Freeman Yoder
