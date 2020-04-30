Police calls for Thursday, April 30: Winona man reports his house was placed on Craigslist, despite not being available

Winona Police
Wednesday:
12:41 p.m.: A man in the 1400 block of McNally Drive reported he was scammed out of $1,500 by a company claiming to be a virus-protection service. No further information was available.
2:43 p.m.: A man in the 750 block of East Front Street reported that someone he did not know had come to his house with a Craigslist ad and indicated that his home was for rent. The complainant denied his house was for rent and said he would contact Craigslist to have the ad taken down.
8:24 p.m.: A man in the area of Front and High Forest streets reported that somebody had broken his windshield with a baseball bat. The complainant said he knew who did it and was going to speak with the person about the incident. No charges were requested.
9:50 p.m.: Employees at Kwik Trip on Homer Road and Hwy. 61 reported a person attempted to use a fraudulent $50 bill during a transaction. The person was gone upon police arrival.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.