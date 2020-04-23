You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Thursday, April 23: Winona man arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault
Police calls for Thursday, April 23: Winona man arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

10:53 a.m.: Shane Russell Heikes, 40, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call after deputies were called out to the 23000 block of County Road 122 for a domestic incident.

Winona Police Department

Wednesday

9:50 a.m.: A man in the 450 block of East Third Street reported that an outdoor gate hinge had been damaged sometime overnight. The man was able to fix the hinge, but was unable to determine the cause.

4:12 p.m.: Craig Ray Hanville, 46, of Winona was cited for theft at Hwy 61 Liquor after store employees found Hanville attempting to steal a bottle of vodka valued at $36.99.

