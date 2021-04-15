Police calls for Thursday, April 15: Various thefts reported throughout night in Winona

Winona County Thursday:

2 a.m.: Deputies assisted firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Department for a shed that was described as fully engulfed in flames in the 18000 block of County Road 6. No injuries were reported in the fire and no cause was given.

Winona Police Wednesday:

11:50 a.m.: Employees from Walmart reported a theft that had occurred on April 3. According to the complaint, $70.31-worth of merchandise had been taken.

2:06 p.m.: A resident in the 300 block of Valley Oaks Drive reported that their name and previous address had been used to file an unemployment claim. The complainant reported they were already in contact with an unemployment insurance website and credit bureaus regarding the issue.

3:28 p.m.: A resident in the 450 block of West Sixth Street reported she believed her ex-spouse had been in her home without her permission to retrieve some property. The complainant stated that only her ex’s property was missing, so no theft complaint was made.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}