Police calls for Thursday, April 1: Winona woman arrested for outstanding warrant, fifth-degree possession

Winona County Wednesday:
7:03 p.m.: Deputies assisted Pickwick, Ridgeway, Wilson, Dakota and Nodine fire departments with a fire that left a structure a total loss in the 22000 block of County Road 15.
Winona Police Wednesday:
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
5:37 p.m.: Randy Allen Davis, 61, of Brownsville was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, intent to escape motor vehicle tax and having no proof of insurance at Ben and Marian streets. Davis was pulled over because the license plates on his vehicle did not match the make and model of the car.
6:42 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of High Forest Street reported their blue and grey Surly-brand bicycle valued at $800 had been taken from their garage.
8:32 p.m.: Janna Marie Chandler, 46, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 450 block of West Seventh Street.
During her arrest, police said Chandler attempted to dispose of a bag containing a substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Nathan Allen Ackman
Age: 37
Charges: Two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Age: 30
Charges: Theft, Driving after Revocation and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Andre Maurice Chamblis
Age: 38
Charges: DWI
Janna Marie Chandler
Age: 46
Charges: Fugitive from Justice from Other State and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Cherise Marie Dale
Age: 31
Charges: Criminal Vehicular Operation and Theft
Randy Allen Davis
Age: 61
Charges: Driving after Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety, Intent to Escape Motor Vehicle Tax and No Proof of Insurance
Nicholas John Deppe
Age: 23
Charges: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Frank Ahmed Robert Dewberry
Age: 27
Charges: Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Kyle Bradley Duellman
Age: 22
Charges: Two counts of Fifth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Taelor Scott Giebel
Age: 23
Charges: Two counts of Predatory Offender Registration Violation, Driving after Revocation and Motor Vehicle Registration - Intent to Escape Payment of Tax
Roy Charles Glissendorf
Age: 32
Charges: Two counts of DWI and two counts of Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 39
Charges: Domestic Assault by Strangulation, two counts of Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and two counts of Fifth-Degree Domestic Assault
Isaac Lee Kelley
Age: 40
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Kaleb Michael Komperud
Age: 18
Charges: Third- and Fifth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Blake Jeffrey Lara Mcgrew
Age: 26
Charges: Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Fifth-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Karl John Matson
Age: 38
Charges: Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment, Obstructing the Legal Process with Force and Third-Degree Assault of a Unborn Child
Jerry Lee Moger
Age: 49
Charges: Two counts of Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Andrew Curtis Montogomery
Age: 23
Charges: Two counts of Felony Domestic Assault
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk
Matthew Brian Olson
Age: 31
Charges: Two counts of Domestic Abuse - Violating an Order for Protection
Jacob Charles Peck
Age: 39
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Hank Thomas Pernu
Age: 35
Charges: Stalking, Domestic Assault by Strangulation and Misdemeanor Domestic Assault
Jeremy Paul Stoltz
Age: 41
Charges: Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk and Harassment - Third or Subsequent Violation
Brad William Underhill
Age: 43
Charges: Two counts Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Felony Domestic Assault, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Threats of Violence, Possession of Ammo/Any Fireman with a Prior Conviction and two counts of Violating a No Contact Order
Chase Michael Wehner
Age: 22
Charges: One count of Driving After Revocation, one count of Second-Degree Burglary, one count of Motor Vehicle Theft, two counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Third-Degree Burglary, three counts of Credit Card Fraud and four counts of Theft.
Peter Joseph Wieczorek
Age: 42
Charges: Third-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Third-Degree Sale of Narcotics, three counts of Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Joseph Bailly Wright
Age: 79
Charges: Second-Degree Murder with Intent - Not Premeditated
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Larry Joseph Zenk
Age: 69
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Misdemeanor Domestic Assault and Threats of Violence
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.