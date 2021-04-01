Police calls for Thursday, April 1: Winona woman arrested for outstanding warrant, fifth-degree possession

Winona County

Wednesday:

7:03 p.m.: Deputies assisted Pickwick, Ridgeway, Wilson, Dakota and Nodine fire departments with a fire that left a structure a total loss in the 22000 block of County Road 15.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

5:37 p.m.: Randy Allen Davis, 61, of Brownsville was arrested and referred for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, intent to escape motor vehicle tax and having no proof of insurance at Ben and Marian streets. Davis was pulled over because the license plates on his vehicle did not match the make and model of the car.

6:42 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of High Forest Street reported their blue and grey Surly-brand bicycle valued at $800 had been taken from their garage.

8:32 p.m.: Janna Marie Chandler, 46, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 450 block of West Seventh Street.

During her arrest, police said Chandler attempted to dispose of a bag containing a substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

