Police calls for Thursday and Friday, March 18-19: Two arrested for fifth-degree possession in traffic stop

Winona County

Thursday:

5:14 p.m.: A burglary complaint was reported in the 35000 block of Old Homer Road. According to the complaint, the dwelling is unoccupied and deputies are unsure what if anything was taken. The suspect is believed to have gained entry by prying open a window, the sheriff’s office said.

Time not specified: A party claiming to be a Border Patrol agent called the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and claimed they had intercepted a package containing drugs that was to be delivered to the sheriff’s office. The party disconnected the call when they were notified who they were talking to.

Cortney Michael Hall, 40, of Winona is being referred for gross misdemeanor charges after he was reported to have damaged a smoke detector/alarm while he was in custody in the Winona County Jail.

Winona Police

Wednesday:

9 a.m.: A resident reported the theft of their wallet by an acquaintance. Police made contact with the acquaintance, who denied taking the wallet. Work into the incident is ongoing.

