Police calls for Thursday and Friday, March 18-19: Two arrested for fifth-degree possession in traffic stop

Winona County
Thursday:
5:14 p.m.: A burglary complaint was reported in the 35000 block of Old Homer Road. According to the complaint, the dwelling is unoccupied and deputies are unsure what if anything was taken. The suspect is believed to have gained entry by prying open a window, the sheriff’s office said.
Time not specified: A party claiming to be a Border Patrol agent called the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and claimed they had intercepted a package containing drugs that was to be delivered to the sheriff’s office. The party disconnected the call when they were notified who they were talking to.
Cortney Michael Hall, 40, of Winona is being referred for gross misdemeanor charges after he was reported to have damaged a smoke detector/alarm while he was in custody in the Winona County Jail.
Winona Police
Wednesday:
9 a.m.: A resident reported the theft of their wallet by an acquaintance. Police made contact with the acquaintance, who denied taking the wallet. Work into the incident is ongoing.
11:03 a.m.: Neil Lee Haigh, 64, of Cochrane, Wisconsin, was cited for failing to yield for oncoming as a result of a collision that occurred on Hwy. 61 and Huff Street. Two other vehicles were involved in the collision, with one motorist requiring medical attention to have their wrist looked at.
11:16 a.m.: Chase Michael Wehner, 22, of Winona was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 350 block of Cottonwood Drive. According to the complaint, officers saw Wehner in a vehicle in the area and recognized him as having an outstanding warrant.
After making contact with Wehner and attempting to place him under arrest, the complaint states, Wehner dropped a white bag that contained a substance that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
While in custody at the Winona County Jail, Wehner was found to have more methamphetamine on his person, which led to two additional charges—fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a jail-setting—being referred.
The driver of the vehicle Wehner was in, Jonathan Marquist Payton, 35, was also referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to the complaint, officers observed Payton place a clear bag containing a white substance—which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine—in his mouth. Peyton denied having anything in his mouth, but evaded police questioning when asked to open his mouth. At one point, he turned away from police and tried to shove the bag down his throat with his finger. He also attempted to flee, police said, but he was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest.
Payton also faces a referral for driving after revocation, the complaint states.
12:32 p.m.: A resident in the 250 block of Center Street reported that an ex-girlfriend had taken more than $1,000 from them. Police are currently investigating the incident.
Thursday:
8 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street reported some packages had been taken from their porch earlier in the day. According to the complainant, the packages contained a computer lock cable, a surge protector and a paper shredder of an unknown value. No suspects were named, the complaint states.