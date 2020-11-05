Police calls for Nov. 4 and 5: Winona man arrested for burglary on Eleventh Street

Winona Police
Tuesday:
2:05 p.m.: Steve Thomas Perry, 40, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation after an accident that occurred at Market and Fifth streets. No injuries were reported in the accident.
2:37 p.m.: An accident with minor injuries was reported at Sarnia and Walnut streets. According to police, the accident occurred when a driver traveling westbound on Sarnia momentarily took their eyes off the road and rear-ended another vehicle attempting to turn onto Walnut. Both drivers complained of minor injuries, but were medically cleared and not taken to the hospital. No citations were issued, police say.
Wednesday:
8:52 a.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street reported the theft of a battery from their pick-up truck. According to the complainant, the battery cables had been cut and they believe the incident occurred sometime overnight.
2:36 p.m.: Lindsey Brianne Sommer, 36, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart after she was accused of stealing $350-worth of merchandise from the store.
6:06 p.m.: Kirk Patrick Peterson, 58, of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree burglary, obstructing the legal process and receiving stolen property after law enforcement received a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of West Eleventh Street. According to the complainants, they noticed someone had entered their home through a rear window while they were away. Taken was some jewelry and loose change, the complaint states. Responding officers were able to lift a shoeprint and a fingerprint from the scene upon their arrival. Peterson was encountered later in the day and, on top of matching the suspected description, was found to be in possession of some of the stolen items. Peterson did not comply with police when they encountered him and attempted to flee on a bike before he was arrested, the complaint states.
Thursday:
1:37 a.m.: Yugandhar Nadella, 37, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, was arrested and referred for speeding and driving while intoxicated in the area of Eighth and Liberty streets. Nadella was stopped after an officer witnessed him traveling 71 mph in a 30-mph zone. Charges are pending the result of a urine test, police said.
