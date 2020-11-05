Police calls for Nov. 4 and 5: Winona man arrested for burglary on Eleventh Street

Winona Police

Tuesday:

2:05 p.m.: Steve Thomas Perry, 40, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation after an accident that occurred at Market and Fifth streets. No injuries were reported in the accident.

2:37 p.m.: An accident with minor injuries was reported at Sarnia and Walnut streets. According to police, the accident occurred when a driver traveling westbound on Sarnia momentarily took their eyes off the road and rear-ended another vehicle attempting to turn onto Walnut. Both drivers complained of minor injuries, but were medically cleared and not taken to the hospital. No citations were issued, police say.

Wednesday:

8:52 a.m.: A resident in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street reported the theft of a battery from their pick-up truck. According to the complainant, the battery cables had been cut and they believe the incident occurred sometime overnight.

2:36 p.m.: Lindsey Brianne Sommer, 36, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart after she was accused of stealing $350-worth of merchandise from the store.