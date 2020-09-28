Police calls for Monday, Sept. 28: Multiple DWIs reported during weekend

Winona County
Friday:
10:01 p.m.: Brady John Barton, 24, of La Crescent was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Hwy. 61 near Huff Street. According to the complaint, Barton drew the attention of law enforcement for having a headlight out as well as crossing the fog line. Barton had a breath-alcohol content of .18, the complaint states.
Sunday:
3:44 a.m.: Ethan Antony Lillie, 23, of Wanamingo was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI after a deputy caught him speeding on I-90 at mile marker 233. Lillie’s breath-alcohol content was .09, according to the compliant.
Winona Police
Friday:
8:51 a.m.: A rail car derailed in the 750 block of East Front Street. According to police, it is believed someone had flipped a switch in a switchyard, causing the car to derail. Police are still investigating.
Saturday:
12:39 a.m.: Sean Justin Mohan, 18, of Winona was cited for a noise violation stemming from a party in the 750 block of West Fourth Street. According to the complaint, the responding officer could hear loud music and bass from over 100 feet from the residence. Upon arriving, multiple people were seen fleeing and one individual, Joseph Ryan Demro, 18, of Plymouth, was stopped and cited for fleeing a peace officer on foot and minor consumption.
1:41 a.m.: Morgan Vincenzo Ryskoski, 19, of Waconia was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI after an officer observed him nearly strike a parked vehicle on Sixth and Huff streets. After getting pulled over, Ryskoski admitted to drinking two to three beers before driving and failed multiple field-sobriety tests and a PBT. Ryskoski’s breath-alcohol content was .11, according to the complaint.
9:19 a.m.: A woman was shot in the arm after a group of duck hunters near Bollers Lake were said to have discharged their firearms. According to the report, the incident is believed to have been caused by a ricochet, but police are still investigating.
11 a.m.: A man on Fairfax Street reported that his blue 2004 Chevy Trailblazer had been taken sometime overnight. The truck was unlocked and the keys were inside, according to the complainant.
7:17 p.m.: Kyle Elliot Paulson, 37, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Westdale Avenue. Paulson caught the attention of law enforcement after waving at a passing officer, who recognized Paulson for having an outstanding warrant. Upon his arrest, Paulson was found to have five Oxycodone tablets prescribed to another person.
Sunday:
1:04 a.m.: Jose Miguel Torres Rodriguez, 46, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI near Third and Huff streets. Rodriguez was originally stopped for having a suspended object in his rearview mirror. After getting pulled over, Rodriguez admitted to drinking five to seven beers prior to driving and failed several field-sobriety tests and a PBT. Rodriguez had a breath-alcohol content of .11, according to the complaint.
1:35 a.m.: Mackenzie Reagan Sullivan, 20, of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, was cited for minor consumption after an officer noticed her driving in the area of 11th and Huff streets. Sullivan blew a .07 on a breathalyzer, according to the complaint.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Brian Andrew Danzeisen
Amie Jo Dewitte
Griffin Hall Foster
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Melvin Earl Kimp
Bradley Stephen Klisch
Matthew Zachary Manka
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Stephane Betu Mekanisi
Steven Edward Miller
Kyle Elliot Paulson
Zane Robert Pederson
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Kenneth Earl Rupert
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Travis Lee Schultz
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.