Police calls for Monday, Sept. 28: Multiple DWIs reported during weekend

1:41 a.m.: Morgan Vincenzo Ryskoski, 19, of Waconia was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI after an officer observed him nearly strike a parked vehicle on Sixth and Huff streets. After getting pulled over, Ryskoski admitted to drinking two to three beers before driving and failed multiple field-sobriety tests and a PBT. Ryskoski’s breath-alcohol content was .11, according to the complaint.

9:19 a.m.: A woman was shot in the arm after a group of duck hunters near Bollers Lake were said to have discharged their firearms. According to the report, the incident is believed to have been caused by a ricochet, but police are still investigating.

11 a.m.: A man on Fairfax Street reported that his blue 2004 Chevy Trailblazer had been taken sometime overnight. The truck was unlocked and the keys were inside, according to the complainant.

7:17 p.m.: Kyle Elliot Paulson, 37, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 500 block of Westdale Avenue. Paulson caught the attention of law enforcement after waving at a passing officer, who recognized Paulson for having an outstanding warrant. Upon his arrest, Paulson was found to have five Oxycodone tablets prescribed to another person.

Sunday: