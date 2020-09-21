Police calls for Monday, Sept. 21: Winona man arrested for hitting 8-year-old, denies involvement

11:10 p.m.: Isaac Robert-Charles Clark, 18, of Winona was cited for violating the social gathering ordinance after police received a report of a loud party in the 450 of block of West Fourth Street. According to the complaint, police witnessed at least 30 college-aged people leaving the residence upon their arrival. Police learned that the gathering was the result of birthday that got out of control.

11:48 p.m.: A man in the 1650 block of West Fifth Street reported that a subject known to his girlfriend had pointed a gun at him and took his wallet. The complainant said the subject also emptied his pockets. While a person of interest is in mind, the incident is still being investigated. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and not a public safety issue.

Saturday:

11:32 a.m.: Matthew Zachary Manka, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (harm) in the 550 block of West Eighth Street. According to the complaint, Manka struck an 8-year-old after the child attempted to say good morning to him. Arresting officers noticed the child had a visibly swollen and red cheek. After bringing Manka to the Winona County Jail, Manka denied hitting the incident took place.

Sunday: