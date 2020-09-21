Police calls for Monday, Sept. 21: Winona man arrested for hitting 8-year-old, denies involvement

Winona County
Friday:
6:06 p.m.: Douglas Paul Kerns, 51, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated after a deputy spotted what he believed to be a road-rage incident. Kerns refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to the complaint, and was referred to the county attorney.
Saturday:
11:02 p.m.: Jamie Pecpile Itehua, 32, of Lewiston was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI in the area of Bethany Drive near County Road 20 in Utica. Itehua had a blood-alcohol content of .14, according to the complaint.
Sunday:
3:07 p.m.: A woman was injured in a single ATV crash in the 21000 block of White Avenue Drive. An accident report is in the process of being conducted, the sheriff’s office said, but it was noted that the female was suffering from injuries to the ribs and legs and was airlifted to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Winona Police
Friday:
4:38 p.m.: Emergency crews assisted a man after a trench collapsed on him at a construction site in the 2500 block of Garvin Heights Road. According to the report, the man was airlifted to Gundersen Health System, but the extent of his injuries were not disclosed.
11:10 p.m.: Isaac Robert-Charles Clark, 18, of Winona was cited for violating the social gathering ordinance after police received a report of a loud party in the 450 of block of West Fourth Street. According to the complaint, police witnessed at least 30 college-aged people leaving the residence upon their arrival. Police learned that the gathering was the result of birthday that got out of control.
11:48 p.m.: A man in the 1650 block of West Fifth Street reported that a subject known to his girlfriend had pointed a gun at him and took his wallet. The complainant said the subject also emptied his pockets. While a person of interest is in mind, the incident is still being investigated. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and not a public safety issue.
Saturday:
11:32 a.m.: Matthew Zachary Manka, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (harm) in the 550 block of West Eighth Street. According to the complaint, Manka struck an 8-year-old after the child attempted to say good morning to him. Arresting officers noticed the child had a visibly swollen and red cheek. After bringing Manka to the Winona County Jail, Manka denied hitting the incident took place.
Sunday:
3:44 p.m.: Thomas Alvin Krause, 62, of Winona was arrested and referred for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI in the area of Fifth and Pelzer streets. According to the complaint, police were called to the area for a vehicle that was seen driving erratically. Upon making contact with Krause, he admitted to having at least six beers earlier in the day, with the most recent consumption occurring 30 minutes before he went driving. Krause had a blood-alcohol content of .12, the complaint states.
