Police calls for Monday, Oct. 5: Lewiston man arrested for domestic assault; interfered with 911 call

Winona County
Friday:
7:13 a.m.: An employee in the 100 block of Bridge Street in Minnesota City reported that a Miller-brand welder valued at $1,200 had been taken sometime overnight. Signs of forced entry were present, according to the complaint. The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
10 a.m.: An employee in the 8000 block of West Main Street in Stockton reported multiple tools had been taken from their business sometime overnight. The employee said the tools had a combined value of approximately $2,589. Signs of forced entry were present, according to the complaint. The incident is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
Sunday:
1:19 a.m.: Dylan Matthew Zayne, 19, of Rushford was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on Hwy. 43 at Braeburn Road. According to the complaint, Zayne was pulled over for crossing the centerline. Upon making contact with Zayne, the complaint states, the arresting deputy detected the odor of marijuana and conducted a search of Zayne’s vehicle. Found was 1.5 grams of a small amount of marijuana, 46.5 grams of marijuana, THC oil, a grinder containing marijuana residue and other paraphernalia.
Monday:
2:19 a.m.: Austin Michael Coleman, 25, of Lewiston was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor interference with a 911 call in the 100 block of North Benson Drive in Lewiston. According to the complaint, Coleman is accused of shoving another person, injuring their shoulder, and then attempting to interrupt the resulting 911 call for help.
