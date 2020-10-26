Police calls for Monday, Oct. 26: Winona woman hospitalized after rolling vehicle on Hwy. 43

Friday:

11:47 p.m.: Jesus Pimentel Barriga, 22, of Faribault was cited for a violating the social distance ordinance in the 200 block of Wilson Street. According to the complaint, upon police arrival, officers observed 50 to 70 people inside Barriga’s residence, all appearing to be college-aged.

Sunday

4:39 a.m.: Alex Reed Kanthack, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving under the influence and careless driving in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Kanthack was driving westbound on Fifth when he struck three parked vehicles. Kanthack waited at the scene of the incident and admitted to police that he had been drinking. Kanthack gave a PBT of .08.

11:43 a.m.: A black 2019 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen in the 550 block of East Seventh Street. According to the complainant, the vehicle was taken within 40 minutes of their report and the keys were left inside. Police have no suspects at this time.

6:01 p.m.: Jason Collin Waters, 50, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated at the East Boat Harbor. According to the complaint, Waters crashed and rover over several wood posts that lined the entrance to the harbor. Waters had a PBT of .20.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.