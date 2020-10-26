Police calls for Monday, Oct. 26: Winona woman hospitalized after rolling vehicle on Hwy. 43

State Patrol
Monday:
8:09 a.m.: A Winona woman was taken to Winona Health after rolling her vehicle on Hwy. 43. According to the state patrol, the woman was traveling northbound on 43 when she entered a ditch, which caused her vehicle to roll. No cause for the accident was given, but the state patrol did note in their incident report that the road conditions were icy.
Winona County
Sunday:
12:35 a.m.: Hunter John Gamoke, 26, of Winona was referred for criminal damage to property after damaging a police squad car after his arrest for a separate incident. Gamoke was reported to be agitated upon his arrest earlier in the evening and is said to have damaged the passenger door frame to the squad car he was brought in on.
Monday:
12:04 a.m.: Erick Jhovanni Bustillos-Cavazos, 18, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear and harm) at Hidden Valley Trailer Court in Minnesota City.
Winona Police
Thursday:
7:58 p.m.: Jesse River Young, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating an order for protection in the 1000 block of Sugar Loaf Road.
Friday:
11:47 p.m.: Jesus Pimentel Barriga, 22, of Faribault was cited for a violating the social distance ordinance in the 200 block of Wilson Street. According to the complaint, upon police arrival, officers observed 50 to 70 people inside Barriga’s residence, all appearing to be college-aged.
Sunday
4:39 a.m.: Alex Reed Kanthack, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving under the influence and careless driving in the 500 block of West Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Kanthack was driving westbound on Fifth when he struck three parked vehicles. Kanthack waited at the scene of the incident and admitted to police that he had been drinking. Kanthack gave a PBT of .08.
11:43 a.m.: A black 2019 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen in the 550 block of East Seventh Street. According to the complainant, the vehicle was taken within 40 minutes of their report and the keys were left inside. Police have no suspects at this time.
6:01 p.m.: Jason Collin Waters, 50, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated at the East Boat Harbor. According to the complaint, Waters crashed and rover over several wood posts that lined the entrance to the harbor. Waters had a PBT of .20.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Erick Jhovanni Bustillos-Cavazos
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Bradley Robert Doerer
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Jesse River Young
