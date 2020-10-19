Police calls for Monday, Oct. 19: Packed weekend results in thefts, property damage and multiple false alarms

10:37 a.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip at Huff and Sarnia streets reported that some juveniles appeared to be stealing some items. By the time police arrived, no juveniles were found.

11:53 a.m.: Jason Garfield, 40, of Winona was cited for possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of a small amount of marijuana in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.

2:10 p.m.: Nicola Garfield, 42, and Charles Smith, 34, both of Winona, were cited for scavenging in a dumpster in the 150 block of East Tenth Street.

2:58 p.m.: A replica handgun was found outside a building in the 250 block of West Twelfth Street. The replica was taken and disposed of by officers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

4:55 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 450 block of Sioux Street. According to police, a man and woman were reported to have been arguing and the man was said to have damaged a building. The incident is currently under investigation for damage to property.

5:30 p.m.: Two juveniles were cited for theft after they were accused of taking items from the Kwik Trip at Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue.

6:40 p.m.: A woman was reported to have been banging on windows in the 100 block of East Tenth Street. Responding officers did not encounter anybody in the area.