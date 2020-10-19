Police calls for Monday, Oct. 19: Packed weekend results in thefts, property damage and multiple false alarms

Winona Police
Friday:
9:07 a.m.: A caller at Lourdes Hall reported a window to their car had been damaged. Police are currently looking to obtain surveillance footage of the area.
12:20 p.m.: An officer observed a collision at Second and Huff streets, but no injuries were reported.
12:27 p.m.: A fight was reported to have broken out in the 650 block of East Seventh Street. Officers responded to the area and, after speaking with a group of juveniles, determined that nobody had been fighting.
2:40 p.m.: A burglar alarm was set off at a business in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street. According to police, the incident was caused by a truck driver attempting to gain entry and accidentally setting off the alarm. No criminal activity was suspected.
5:45 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision occurred in the area of Sixth and Huff streets. According to police, one vehicle made a prohibited turn and hit another vehicle. No injuries were reported.
8:45 p.m.: A resident reported they may have witnessed an assault or a disturbance in the 600 block of West Fifth Street earlier in the evening. The incident is currently being looked into.
Saturday:
10:27 a.m.: A resident in the 150 block of East Ninth Street reported that someone had taken an exterior light bulb from a garage. No estimated value was given.
10:37 a.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip at Huff and Sarnia streets reported that some juveniles appeared to be stealing some items. By the time police arrived, no juveniles were found.
11:53 a.m.: Jason Garfield, 40, of Winona was cited for possession of a hypodermic syringe and possession of a small amount of marijuana in the 600 block of West Fifth Street.
2:10 p.m.: Nicola Garfield, 42, and Charles Smith, 34, both of Winona, were cited for scavenging in a dumpster in the 150 block of East Tenth Street.
2:58 p.m.: A replica handgun was found outside a building in the 250 block of West Twelfth Street. The replica was taken and disposed of by officers.
4:55 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 450 block of Sioux Street. According to police, a man and woman were reported to have been arguing and the man was said to have damaged a building. The incident is currently under investigation for damage to property.
5:30 p.m.: Two juveniles were cited for theft after they were accused of taking items from the Kwik Trip at Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue.
6:40 p.m.: A woman was reported to have been banging on windows in the 100 block of East Tenth Street. Responding officers did not encounter anybody in the area.
7:15 p.m.: Employees at the Kwik Trip at Sixth Street and Mankato Avenue reported the theft of a meal in the amount of $6. According to the complainant, the subject was a male who had left the store prior to police arrival.
11:45 p.m.: David Eugene Tully, 42, of Oxnard, California, was cited for criminal damage to property after being accused of damaging a door and a light at Winona Health.
Sunday:
12:30 a.m.: David Eugene Tully was arrested and referred for obstructing the legal process after officers encountered him standing in the traffic lane on Hwy. 61.
3 a.m.: Phillip Gonzalez, 20, of Stewartville was cited for littering after he was seen throwing glass bottles from the second floor window of a residence in the 100 block of West Third Street.
7:55 a.m.: A guest at the AmericInn reported the theft of two bicycles and a vehicle-mounted bike carrier. According to the complainant, the items have an estimated total value of $1,800.
10:13 a.m.: A residence on Gale Street was the subject of a burglary. No further information was provided and the incident is currently under investigation by police.
12:10 p.m.: A car was reported to have been damaged while it was parked on Main Street near McDonalds. According to the vehicle’s owner, their vehicle’s windshield appeared to have been punched in the two hours leading up to their report.
5 p.m.: A two-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy. 61 at Gilmore Avenue. No injuries were reported.
7:40 p.m.: An officer found a political sign to be uprooted and thrown into a nearby tree at Mankato Avenue and Shives Road. The officer notified the owner.
8 p.m.: A handgun was found in the bluffs behind Holzinger Lodge. The gun was turned over to police, who brought it back to the police station for eventual return to its owner.
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Andre Maurice Chamblis
Austin Michael Coleman
Brian Andrew Danzeisen
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Matthew Zachary Manka
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Marsean Antonio Shines
Christopher Wayne James Swinger
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
