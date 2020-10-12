Police calls for Monday, Oct. 12: Busy weekend bears DWIs, assault arrests and COVID-violating parties

Sunday:

2:29 a.m.: Barlow Luther Wooten, 54, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was arrested and referred for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and gross misdemeanor test refusal on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 9. According to the complaint, Wooten caught law enforcement’s attention after he was reported to have been driving on the wrong side of the highway. Wooten was driving on the correct side of the road by the time deputies made contact with him, the complaint states.

Winona Police

Saturday:

8:10 a.m.: Timothy John Holzer, 47, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation at Sarnia and Johnson streets. Holzer was pulled over because the arresting officer recognized him as having his license revoked. According to the complaint, as the officer was approaching Holzer’s vehicle, Holzer was seen fidgeting in his seat. As police attempted to remove Holzer from the vehicle, he was seen throwing a metal container beneath the driver’s seat, which was found to contain a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. Holzer was found to have on him another white powdery substance that also tested positive for cocaine. Several hypodermic needles were also found in the vehicle, the complaint states.