Police calls for Monday, Oct. 12: Busy weekend bears DWIs, assault arrests and COVID-violating parties

Winona County
Saturday:
10:33 a.m.: A 71-year-old Rollingstone man was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash on Hwy. 14 near county road 33 in Utica. According to the accident report, the man was injured when his westbound Ford Escape collided with a southbound Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.
8:52 p.m.: Marie Lynn Faeth, 35, of Dakota was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and obstruction of the legal process in the 27000 block of Fern Glen Drive in Dakota.
10:45 p.m.: Joseph David Michalowski, 25, of Altura was arrested and referred for third-degree assault, fifth-degree domestic assault, misdemeanor disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Center Street in Utica. According to the complaint, the third-degree assault charge was brought about because Michalowski had knocked out another person’s teeth, which is considered substantial bodily harm.
11:31 p.m.: Corey Edward Haaek, 37, of Altura was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of North Main Street in Elba. Haaek was originally pulled over for going over the center line. According to the complaint, Haaek had a breath-alcohol content of .29.
Sunday:
2:29 a.m.: Barlow Luther Wooten, 54, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was arrested and referred for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and gross misdemeanor test refusal on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 9. According to the complaint, Wooten caught law enforcement’s attention after he was reported to have been driving on the wrong side of the highway. Wooten was driving on the correct side of the road by the time deputies made contact with him, the complaint states.
Winona Police
Saturday:
1:54 a.m.: Caleb Christian Bahr, 18, of St. Charles was cited for a noise violation resulting from a party in the 100 block of West Third Street. Responding officers noticed that no COVID precautions were being practiced, the complaint states.
8:10 a.m.: Timothy John Holzer, 47, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and driving after revocation at Sarnia and Johnson streets. Holzer was pulled over because the arresting officer recognized him as having his license revoked. According to the complaint, as the officer was approaching Holzer’s vehicle, Holzer was seen fidgeting in his seat. As police attempted to remove Holzer from the vehicle, he was seen throwing a metal container beneath the driver’s seat, which was found to contain a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. Holzer was found to have on him another white powdery substance that also tested positive for cocaine. Several hypodermic needles were also found in the vehicle, the complaint states.
10:30 p.m.: Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 35, of Winona was arrested and referred for making terroristic threats at a bar in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. According to the complaint, Nguyen threatened to get a gun and shoot a family member, as well as all the patrons, inside the bar. Nguyen subsequently left the bar, as well as several patrons who had been alarmed by Nguyen’s threat. Law enforcement arrived to find Nguyen outside of the bar and acting confrontational toward approaching officers. The complaint states that Nguyen ripped off his sweatshirt at one point and told the officers to fight him. Nguyen was subsequently arrested without further incident.
Sunday:
12:14 a.m.: Aaron Christian Smith, 18, of Rollingstone, and Dylan Thomas Waldera, 18, of Winona were cited for a loud party and noisy gathering for a party in the 600 block of Lafayette Street. According to the complaint, the gathering was said to include more than 50 people and could be heard by law enforcement from approximately two blocks away. Some individuals were seen wearing masks while others were not.
5:56 a.m.: A garage caught fire in the 100 block of East Howard Street. The Winona Fire Department was able to contain the fire by 6:30, but the structure received significant damage and is believed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department, and no cause has been given.
3:56 p.m.: Jonathan Abuel-Melendez Arroyo, 22, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and failure to stop for a stop sign at Fifth and Winona streets. According to the complaint, Arroyo was traveling northbound on Winona when he collided with an eastbound vehicle on Fifth after failing to stop for the stop sign in the area. The eastbound vehicle was knocked onto its roof, but the driver did not request medical attention. A passenger in Arroyo’s vehicle was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries
11:16 p.m.: Kady Morgan Krieger, 21, of Lakeville was arrested and referred for third-degree driving while intoxicated at Second Street near Market Street. According to the complaint, Krieger was seen driving without her headlights on. Krieger admitted to drinking earlier in the night and subsequently failed a field-sobriety test.
