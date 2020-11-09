Police calls for Monday, Nov. 9: Multiple DWI arrests reported over the weekend

Winona County
Friday:
8:35 p.m.: Matthew Benjamin Gaustad, 29, of Stockton was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated on Main Street in Stockton. According to the complaint, Gaustad was driving an ATV when he was pulled over. Gaustad has a DMT .14, the complaint states.
Saturday:
12:51 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Washington Street in Rollingstone reported the theft of two battery chargers, valued at $250, from a shed on their property. Deputies have no suspects at this time.
3:11 p.m.: Kyle Lee Brown, 31, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after deputies a received a report of a domestic disturbance in Hidden Valley.
Winona Police
Saturday:
12:54 p.m.: Raymond Dean Cooper, 44, of Burlington, Iowa, was arrested for ineligible possession of a firearm and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the 50 block of East Eleventh Street at the Amtrak Station. According to the complaint, employees for Amtrak called the police because they believed Cooper to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a handgun. Responding officers noted that Cooper appeared under the influence of a controlled substance and, after checking his seat, found a holster and a loaded .22 caliber pistol stuffed under a seat cushion. While placing Cooper under arrest, he suffered a medical emergency and was taken to Winona Health. While at the hospital, officers found a small bag of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine on Cooper’s person. Cooper was subsequently transferred to the Winona County Jail.
10:27 p.m.: Thomas Jacob Lince, 44, of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree assault in the 500 block of Latsch Island. According to the complainant, he and Lince had a verbal argument due to Lince being loud in the area. The complainant said Lince punched him repeatedly and, despite pleading from the complainant, would not stop. Eventually, Lince stopped and fled in his boat. Responding officers noticed fresh blood on the complainant’s beard and mouth, as well swelling in his right eye and blood coming from his eyebrow. Officers also noticed that the complainant’s center three lower teeth were broken and pointing back toward his throat. The complainant was taken to Winona Health, where received stitches for his eyebrow, wires in his teeth and treatment for a broken bone in his face. Officers were able to make contact with Lince the next day and reported that he denied any physical assault taking place, despite his hands being bruised. Lince was subsequently arrested without incident.
11:51 p.m.: Tyler Alexander Kelley, 20, of Savage and Austin James Hicks, 19, of Winona were referred for a loud party/noisy gathering in the 400 block of Wilson Street. According to the complaint, music could be heard coming the residence from over 300 feet away.
Sunday:
1:05 a.m.: Tion Demetrius Scott, 24, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after police witnessed him speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign in the area of Fourth and Winona streets. Upon making contact with Scott, the arresting officer noted that Scott appeared to have been drinking, and Scott admitted to having at least one drink earlier in the night. Scott failed a field-sobriety test and later got a .09 on the Datamaster test.
2:11 a.m.: William Horace Green, IV, 39, of Hondo, Texas, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after encountering police near the 1050 block of Homer Road. According to the complaint, the arresting officer had encountered Green twice before making an arrest, having told Green he was too intoxicated to be driving. Green was said to have parked in between the Kwik Trip and McDonald’s in the area when he was asked to submit to a field-sobriety test and a PBT, both of which he failed. Green was brought to the Winona County Jail, where he received a .15 on the Datamaster test, the complaint states.
Nathan Jon Barbian
John Howard Bartz
Gusta Garvin Blom
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Kyle Lee Brown
Raymond Dean Cooper
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Bradley Robert Doerer
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Thomas Jacob Lince
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Zane Robert Pederson
Kirk Patrick Peterson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Benjamin Ross Sage
Kristin Ashley Spahr
David Eugene Tully
Branden Forest Tyler
Brad William Underhill
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
