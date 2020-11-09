Police calls for Monday, Nov. 9: Multiple DWI arrests reported over the weekend

10:27 p.m.: Thomas Jacob Lince, 44, of Winona was arrested and referred for third-degree assault in the 500 block of Latsch Island. According to the complainant, he and Lince had a verbal argument due to Lince being loud in the area. The complainant said Lince punched him repeatedly and, despite pleading from the complainant, would not stop. Eventually, Lince stopped and fled in his boat. Responding officers noticed fresh blood on the complainant’s beard and mouth, as well swelling in his right eye and blood coming from his eyebrow. Officers also noticed that the complainant’s center three lower teeth were broken and pointing back toward his throat. The complainant was taken to Winona Health, where received stitches for his eyebrow, wires in his teeth and treatment for a broken bone in his face. Officers were able to make contact with Lince the next day and reported that he denied any physical assault taking place, despite his hands being bruised. Lince was subsequently arrested without incident.