Police calls for Monday, Nov. 30: Plainview man injured due to icy road conditions

MN State Patrol
Saturday:
9:22 p.m.: A 28-year-old Plainview man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 47. According to the incident report, the man was traveling southbound on 61 when his Ford Explorer struck a patch of ice and left the roadway. State Patrol was assisted by Winona County deputies and the man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Wabasha Ambulance.
Winona County
Friday:
10:41 a.m.: A barn/shop in the 19000 block of County Road 33 caught fire while a person was using a welder. Lewiston, Altura and Rollingstone fire departments responded to the incident. A report is in the process of being written, the sheriff’s office said.
Saturday:
9 p.m.: A motorist was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 at Channel View Road in Minnesota City. According to the sheriff’s office, the motorist lost control of their vehicle due to icy road conditions and overturned. The injuries sustained by the driver were considered minor and no citations were issued.
Winona Police
Friday:
3:15 p.m.: A resident reported that a check had been taken and cashed. The incident has been assigned, according to police, and officers are working to make contact with other potential subjects.
5:05 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy. 43 at Sugar Loaf Road when one vehicle exiting Sugar Loaf Road struck another attempting to cross 43. No citations were issued, police said, and no injuries were reported.
11:45 p.m.: A Chevy Suburban that had been reported stolen was recovered near Ninth and Wilson streets and returned to its owner.
Saturday:
5:36 a.m.: Fairfield Inn reported the theft of services for an unpaid stay. The incident is assigned for follow-up, police said.
10 a.m.: A resident reported to have received a call from a party fraudulently claiming to be a part of the DEA. According to the complainant, the caller informed them they had a warrant that could be satisfied if they supplied gift cards.
10:48 a.m.: A resident on Bluffview Circle reported that two tires on their Chevy Impala had been damaged sometime overnight. No damage estimate was provided.
12:20 p.m.: Taelor Scott Giebel, 23, was cited with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
6:20 p.m.: Kristen Batten, 37, of Winona was arrested for driving while intoxicated after her vehicle left the roadway and struck a street sign on West Service Drive.
10:51 p.m.: Timothy Tibor, 53, of Winona was arrested and referred for second-degree assault, threats of violence and domestic assault after being accused of pointing a firearm at another person, punching them in the back of the head and mistreating a house pet.
Sunday:
6:28 a.m.: A resident reported the back window of their 2008 Chevy Tahoe had been broken out sometime overnight. No suspects were reported.
7:20 p.m.: A resident in the 150 block of East Eighth Street reported that five packages had been taken from their porch. The total value of the packages was estimated to be $180, according to the complaint.
9:10 p.m.: David Burkhardt, 75, of Winona was cited for no insurance after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision at Sixth and Olmstead streets. According to the complaint, Burkhardt rear-ended another vehicle.
Monday:
3:58 a.m.: Kayla Selke, 18, of Goodview was arrested and referred for fourth-degree assault on a police officer and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. According to the complaint, Selke drew law enforcement’s attention after she was reported to have broken a window and entered a vacant church on East Seventh Street.
