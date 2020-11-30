Police calls for Monday, Nov. 30: Plainview man injured due to icy road conditions

5:05 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy. 43 at Sugar Loaf Road when one vehicle exiting Sugar Loaf Road struck another attempting to cross 43. No citations were issued, police said, and no injuries were reported.

11:45 p.m.: A Chevy Suburban that had been reported stolen was recovered near Ninth and Wilson streets and returned to its owner.

Saturday:

5:36 a.m.: Fairfield Inn reported the theft of services for an unpaid stay. The incident is assigned for follow-up, police said.

10 a.m.: A resident reported to have received a call from a party fraudulently claiming to be a part of the DEA. According to the complainant, the caller informed them they had a warrant that could be satisfied if they supplied gift cards.

10:48 a.m.: A resident on Bluffview Circle reported that two tires on their Chevy Impala had been damaged sometime overnight. No damage estimate was provided.

12:20 p.m.: Taelor Scott Giebel, 23, was cited with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.

6:20 p.m.: Kristen Batten, 37, of Winona was arrested for driving while intoxicated after her vehicle left the roadway and struck a street sign on West Service Drive.