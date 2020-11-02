Police calls for Monday, Nov. 2: Multiple vehicles reported damaged over weekend

State Patrol
Friday
2:53 p.m.: An 83-year-old La Crosse man sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he rolled his vehicle into a ditch on Hwy. 61 near Whitman Deering Drive in Rollingstone. The extent of the man’s injuries were not disclosed in the incident report. He was taken to Winona Health, the report states.
Winona County
Friday
7:27 a.m.: An employee at a business in the 16000 block of County Road 18 in Utica reported the theft of a welder and a battery charger with a combined value of $1,700. According to the complainant, the items are believed to be taken between the night of Oct. 29 and 30.
Saturday
10:12 p.m.: David Michael Moger, 37, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated in the 8000 block of East Main Street in Stockton. According to the complaint, Moger was pulled over after a deputy witnessed him dragging an unidentified object beneath his vehicle, which was causing sparks to fly out. Moger’s charges are pending the result of a blood test.
Sunday
2:20 a.m.: Carlton Nyanpika Ogata, 19, of Plymouth was arrested and referred for misdemeanor driving while impaired at Main and 10th streets in Stockton. Ogata was pulled for a stop sign violation, according to the complaint, and tested 0.11 on a DMT.
Winona Police
Friday
9 a.m.: Police assisted the State Patrol with an accident that occurred on Hwy. 61 near Huff Street. According to police, the accident was caused by a truck that field to yield at the nearby intersection.
3 p.m.: A red Hyundai was reported to have been keyed while it was parked in the Hy-Vee parking lot. No suspects were found, police say.
3:30 p.m.: A man was reported to have been looking into windows on private property in the area of Fourth and Main streets. Officers were able to locate the man and addressed the issue.
3:52 p.m.: A shopper at Target came out of the store to find that their vehicle had been running. Officers are looking into the matter to see if the vehicle was tampered with while the owner was in the store.
5:55 p.m.: Employees at Sugar Loaf Motel reported the theft of two air conditioner units from the south-side of the motel. According to the complaint, the air conditioners were base units that weren’t attached to a window. The units are estimated to be between $2,000 and $3,000.
7:40 p.m.: A resident in the 400 block of East 11th Street reported the theft of a $350-Ruger 40 caliber pistol with a laser sight from a shed on their property. According to the complaint, it is unknown if the shed was unlocked. Police have no suspects at this time.
10:37 p.m.: Vincent Seils, 18, of McFarland, Wis., was cited for underage consumption and fleeing police on foot after law enforcement received a report of a loud party in the 300 block of East Ninth Street. Also cited was Nathan Biever of Lake Elmo for a noise violation.
Saturday
12:04 a.m.: William Linehan of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia in the area of Seventh and Washington streets.
12:50 a.m.: Jonathan Catlin, 19, of Winona was cited for underage consumption and disorderly conduct after law enforcement received a report of an assault at Market Street Tap. The assault complaint was unfounded upon police arrival.
12:59 a.m.: Alvin Zavadil, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI after he collided with a parked vehicle in the area of Ninth and Olmsted streets.
1:23 a.m.: Gabby’s Bar and Lounge reported they had accepted a counterfeit $100 bill sometime in the night. A suspect was not identified.
1:45 a.m.: Pang Her, 18, of Saint Paul was cited for underaged drinking and driving in the area of Sarnia and Harriet streets.
11 a.m.: A resident in the area of 12th and Grand streets reported that three tires on their Toyota SUV had been slashed sometime overnight. No suspects were identified.
3:50 p.m.: William Conner, 30, of Winona was cited for trespassing after he entered a home without permission.
11:52 p.m.: Aaron Borgerding, 18, of Spring Valley, Wis., was cited for minor consumption after police observed him carrying a traffic cone at Seventh and Winona streets.
Sunday
12:15 a.m.: Michael Thomas Breza, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for possession of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance in the area of Third and Laird streets. According to the complaint, Breza was pulled over in the area after officer’s recognized him as not having a valid driver’s license.
1:43 a.m.: Meghan Vanhouten, 20, of Elgin was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated in the area of Fifth and Huff streets. Vanhouten was originally pulled over for failing to yield in the area.
8:09 a.m.: Izaak Parker, 46, of Rochester was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Lafayette Street.
8:11 a.m.: A resident in the 650 block of West Fifth Street reported that the rear driver-side window of their truck had been broken sometime overnight.
9:40 a.m.: Employees at Hy-Vee reported that two unidentified females had taken some items from the store. Police are reviewing surveillance footage from the store.
11:04 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East Broadway Street reported that a tire on their Hyundai had been cut sometime overnight. No suspects were identified.
1:20 p.m.: A resident in the 850 block of West Fifth Street reported that a driver-side window to their Acura SUV had been broken overnight. No suspects were identified and no items were reported missing.
3:08 p.m.: A resident in the 700 block of East Third Street reported that their Donald Trump sign had been taken from their front yard.
3:10 p.m.: A resident on Parkview Avenue reported their Donald Trump sign had been taken from their yard.
Nathan Jon Barbian
Gusta Garvin Blom
Stephen Anthony Blum
D'Angelo Lynell Marquis Bowdry
Michael Thomas Breza
Breanna Rose Burt
William Conner
Jose Luis Delgado
Amie Jo Dewitte
Bradley Robert Doerer
Jason Paul Garfield
Cameron Richard Hanson
Craig Ray Hanville
Timothy John Holzer
Andrew Mark Kessler
Eddie Mayo
Hunter Matthew Mccutchen
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Izaak Winter Parker
Zane Robert Pederson
Jeremy Wayne Polus
Roberto Catarino Reyes
David Eugene Tully
Brad William Underhill
Joseph Bailly Wright
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.