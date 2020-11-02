Police calls for Monday, Nov. 2: Multiple vehicles reported damaged over weekend

Winona Police

Friday

9 a.m.: Police assisted the State Patrol with an accident that occurred on Hwy. 61 near Huff Street. According to police, the accident was caused by a truck that field to yield at the nearby intersection.

3 p.m.: A red Hyundai was reported to have been keyed while it was parked in the Hy-Vee parking lot. No suspects were found, police say.

3:30 p.m.: A man was reported to have been looking into windows on private property in the area of Fourth and Main streets. Officers were able to locate the man and addressed the issue.

3:52 p.m.: A shopper at Target came out of the store to find that their vehicle had been running. Officers are looking into the matter to see if the vehicle was tampered with while the owner was in the store.

5:55 p.m.: Employees at Sugar Loaf Motel reported the theft of two air conditioner units from the south-side of the motel. According to the complaint, the air conditioners were base units that weren’t attached to a window. The units are estimated to be between $2,000 and $3,000.