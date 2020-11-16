Police calls for Monday, Nov. 16: County man reports $4,950-worth of checks stolen

Winona County

Friday:

1:26 p.m.: A man in the area of County Road 23 reported that four checks in his name had been issued sometime between Nov. 1-4. According to the complainant, this occurred after he had lost his checkbook. The complainant stated that two checks had been cashed in the Twin Cities area and the total amount he is expected to have lost is $4,950. Deputies are attempting to locate the person who cashed the checks.

8:10 p.m.: Isaiah Michael Berndt, 25, of Lewiston was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation at County Road 39 and Border Line Drive. According to the complaint, Berndt had appeared to have driven off the road and struck a mailbox. Responding deputies reported that Berndt displayed signs of impairment and was later confirmed to have a .17 breath-alcohol content

Sunday:

6:08 p.m.: Kate Louise Lamb, 73, of La Crescent was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. According to the complaint, Lamb was seen driving northbound in the southbound lane of Hwy. 61. A blood-draw was performed and charges are pending the result of the draw.

Winona Police

Friday: