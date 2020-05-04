Police calls for Monday, May 4: Man reports turkey flew through his windshield while on I-90

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday

9:14 a.m.: Eduardo Noe Belizaperez, 28, of the Richmond Township was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor interference with an emergency call, felony domestic assault by strangulation and fifth-degree domestic assault (harm). The incident was reported to have occurred on Green Terrace Way near the Green Terrace Mobile Homes property.

Monday

5:34 a.m.: A man traveling on Interstate 90, near mile marker 240, reported that he had struck a turkey that had suddenly appeared from a nearby ditch. According to the complainant, the turkey had flown up onto the hood of his car and went through the windshield, striking him. A report is still be conducted by law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

Winona Police Department

Friday

9:34 a.m.: Ronco Engineering Sales, Inc. reported that a fraudulent check had been used using its name.

12:55 p.m.: A resident in the 450 block of Franklin Street reported that the neighbor’s garbage had been continuously spilling into their yard.

Saturday