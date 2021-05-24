Police calls for Monday, May 24: Man cited for providing false name to police, hospitalized for intoxication

Winona County

5:51 p.m.: Matthew Richard Kohler, 26, of Lewiston was arrested on suspicion of DWI on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 43. According to the complaint, Kohler was seen driving “all over the road,” which deputies were able to confirm when they made contact with him.

Winona Police

11:46 p.m.: Dominic Kenneth Povsen, 19, of Winona was cited for providing a false name to police near Second and Main streets. According to the complaint, police encountered Povsen lying on a sidewalk in the area. Upon encountering him, Povsen provided police with a fake ID card, which earned him his citation. Povsen also showed signs of being intoxicated, police noted, which also resulted in him being taken to Winona Health for observation.