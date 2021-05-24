 Skip to main content
Police calls for Monday, May 24: Man cited for providing false name to police, hospitalized for intoxication
Daily News Staff

Winona County

Saturday:

5:51 p.m.: Matthew Richard Kohler, 26, of Lewiston was arrested on suspicion of DWI on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 43. According to the complaint, Kohler was seen driving “all over the road,” which deputies were able to confirm when they made contact with him.

Winona Police

Friday:

8:44 p.m.: Christopher Pete Sage, 47, of Winona was cited for fourth-degree criminal damage to property after throwing a bicycle during an incident.

11:46 p.m.: Dominic Kenneth Povsen, 19, of Winona was cited for providing a false name to police near Second and Main streets. According to the complaint, police encountered Povsen lying on a sidewalk in the area. Upon encountering him, Povsen provided police with a fake ID card, which earned him his citation. Povsen also showed signs of being intoxicated, police noted, which also resulted in him being taken to Winona Health for observation.

