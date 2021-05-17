Police calls for Monday, May 17: Single-vehicle accident caused by driver falling asleep; no injuries or citations

Winona County
Friday:
10:37 a.m.: Richard Gordon Deppe, 28, of Winona was referred to the county attorney for felony violation of an order for protection. At the time of the referral, Deppe was already in custody at the Winona County Jail for unrelated offenses.
6:24 p.m.: A resident in the 3100 block of Bobcat Road sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a residential fire that is believed to have been caused by a wood stove. Authorities said they believe the structure to be a total loss.
Winona Police
Friday:
9:41 a.m.: A single-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 61 and Pelzer Street after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and left the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported.
Saturday:
12:12 a.m.: Marcus Jason Wangen, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI on Sixth and Johnson streets. According to the complaint, Wangen was pulled over for driving without headlights and driving over the centerline. His breath-alcohol content was .28, the complaint states.
1:26 a.m.: Jay Paul Brockman, 39, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for second-degree assault after he was accused of pointing a knife at a woman in the 100 block of West Second Street.
6:52 a.m.: Police assisted the Winona Fire Department with a garage fire that occurred in the 550 block of Hamilton Street.
11:50 p.m.: Officers are investigating a report of a minor having a relationship with an adult.
Sunday:
6:40 a.m.: A complainant in the 1700 block of West Seventh Street reported they had been punched by a person they were in a relationship with. The suspect fled the scene upon police arrival and was unable to be located. Officers are currently in the process of trying to interview the suspect, the complaint states.
6:37 p.m.: A traffic collision occurred on Hwy. 61 and Huff Street after a driver failed to yield for oncoming traffic. The driver was cited.
9:22 p.m.: Joseph Michael Majewski, 44, of Rochester was arrested for providing false information to police as well as referred for theft from Walmart. According to the complaint, Majewski is also being held on an active warrant from outside of Winona.
9:39 p.m.: Dustin Allen Dzwonkowski, 32, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI at Sixth and South Baker streets after failing to stop for a stop sign.