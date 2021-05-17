Police calls for Monday, May 17: Single-vehicle accident caused by driver falling asleep; no injuries or citations

Winona County

Friday:

10:37 a.m.: Richard Gordon Deppe, 28, of Winona was referred to the county attorney for felony violation of an order for protection. At the time of the referral, Deppe was already in custody at the Winona County Jail for unrelated offenses.

6:24 p.m.: A resident in the 3100 block of Bobcat Road sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a residential fire that is believed to have been caused by a wood stove. Authorities said they believe the structure to be a total loss.

Winona Police

Friday:

9:41 a.m.: A single-vehicle accident occurred on Hwy. 61 and Pelzer Street after a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and left the roadway. No injuries or damage were reported.

Saturday:

12:12 a.m.: Marcus Jason Wangen, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred for DWI on Sixth and Johnson streets. According to the complaint, Wangen was pulled over for driving without headlights and driving over the centerline. His breath-alcohol content was .28, the complaint states.

