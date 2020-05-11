Police calls for Monday, May 11: Two-vehicle accident leaves one injured

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:44 p.m.: Eduardo Noe Belick Perez, 28, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order at Green Terrace Mobile Estates. According to the complainant, Perez was attempting to call, thus violating the no-contact order.

Saturday

12:32 a.m.: Dawson Charles Buss, 21, of Stewartville was arrested and referred for misdemeanor DWI after officer’s encountered Buss going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone in the area of Hwy. 61 and Little Cedar Road.

Winona Police Department

Friday

11:50 a.m.: A man in the 700 block of Fifth Street reported that his 1991 Chevy pickup was taken from an alley after 8 p.m. on May 7. The keys were reported to be left in the vehicle, according to the complainant.

12:27 p.m.: A man was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Fifth Street when he ran into a dog near Pelzer Street. The dog ran away, and the driver reported sustaining minor injuries from the incident. Contact was made with the dog’s owners, who said the dog did not appear to be injured.