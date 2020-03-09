You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police calls for Monday, March 9: Winona man referred for bringing meth into county jail
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Monday, March 9: Winona man referred for bringing meth into county jail

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:38 p.m.: Steven Edward Taverna, 26, of Winona was referred to the Winona County attorney’s office for bringing 2 grams of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) into a correctional facility, a felony. Taverna was being brought into the Winona County Detention Center on an unrelated warrant when deputies discovered the methamphetamine on his person.

Winona Police Department

Friday

12:26 p.m.: Kayla Ann Blom, 21, of Winona was charged with second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after getting pulled over on Hwy. 14 and Cottonwood Drive.

6:58 p.m.: Brittany Alice Hawley, 33, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing after returning to a residence she had previously received a trespass notice from.

Saturday

12:03 a.m.: A 17-year-old female was cited for a having a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of East 12th Street.

1:12 a.m.: William Raymond Russell, 56, of Minneapolis was charged with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after an officer pulled him over for having a brake light out.

12:08 p.m.: John Everett Wise, 56, of Winona was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order, a gross misdemeanor, on the 700 block of West Fifth Street.

11:42 p.m.: A 16-year-old male was cited for minor consumption of alcohol when a probation tracker encountered him drinking in the 100 block of Fairfax Street.

No alternate-side parking tickets were issued.

+30 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
+30 Who is in the Winona County Jail?
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News