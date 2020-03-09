Police calls for Monday, March 9: Winona man referred for bringing meth into county jail

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

1:38 p.m.: Steven Edward Taverna, 26, of Winona was referred to the Winona County attorney’s office for bringing 2 grams of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) into a correctional facility, a felony. Taverna was being brought into the Winona County Detention Center on an unrelated warrant when deputies discovered the methamphetamine on his person.

Winona Police Department

Friday

12:26 p.m.: Kayla Ann Blom, 21, of Winona was charged with second-degree DWI and driving after revocation after getting pulled over on Hwy. 14 and Cottonwood Drive.

6:58 p.m.: Brittany Alice Hawley, 33, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing after returning to a residence she had previously received a trespass notice from.

Saturday

12:03 a.m.: A 17-year-old female was cited for a having a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of East 12th Street.

1:12 a.m.: William Raymond Russell, 56, of Minneapolis was charged with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after an officer pulled him over for having a brake light out.