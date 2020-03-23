You are the owner of this article.
Police calls for Monday, March 23: Vehicle on fire; blaze put out by Winona Fire Department
Police calls for Monday, March 23: Vehicle on fire; blaze put out by Winona Fire Department

Winona Police Department

Friday

12:40 p.m.: A woman reported that the lock to her storage locker at Edward’s Mini Storage was cut off and that multiple items were taken.

12:50 p.m.: A man reported that his vehicle was on fire in the 850 block of West Seventh Street. Police stood by as the Winona Fire Department put out the fire.

Saturday

5:22 p.m.: Dakota Reid Cisneros, 23, of Winona was ticketed with theft of motor fuel from Sinclair. Cisneros is accused of stealing $23.12 worth of gasoline, according to police.

10:24 p.m.: A report was received of occupants in a blue van on Johnson and 11th streets throwing eggs at pedestrians. No license plate number was obtained and officers were unable to locate the suspected van.

Sunday:

7:39 a.m.: A woman in the 300 block of West Seventh Street reported someone threw a pumpkin at her house. No damage was reported.

2:01 p.m.: A woman in the 50 block of Harvester Avenue reported that someone had entered her camper that was being used for storage and removed a television set.

