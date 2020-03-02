Police calls for Monday, March 2: Multiple alcohol-related offenses reported over weekend

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday
11:28 p.m.: Praise Somto Chinedu-Eneh, 20, of Elko New Market was cited for underage drinking and driving after getting pulled over on Fourth and Market streets. According to the responding deputy, Chinedu-Eneh was pulled over for not having his headlights on and had a blood-alcohol content of .05.
Winona Police Department
Friday
3:28 p.m.: A business owner on the 150 block of East Fourth Street reported that the window to their business was broken sometime overnight.
3:52 p.m.: Kally Judithlynn Vorbeck, 27, of Winona was charged with fifth-degree assault after being accused of pulling a woman’s hair, holding her down and preventing her from getting into her vehicle on the 950 block of Frontenac Drive.
5:53 p.m.: James Alois Pronschinske, 63, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Ninth and Franklin streets. Pronschinske was initially stopped for a muffler violation and had a blood-alcohol content of .16, according to police.
Saturday
12:00 a.m.: Michael Paul Eleftheriou, 20, of Cary, Illinois, and Jordan Michael Martinsen, 20, of Lakeville were both ticketed with minor consumption, with Martinsen also ticketed for littering.
12:12 a.m.: Alison Rose Ojanen-Goldsmith, 37, of Minneapolis was charged with fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Third and Franklin streets. Ojanen-Goldsmith was pulled over for not having her lights on and had a blood-alcohol content of .14, according to police.
1:35 a.m.: A male was reported to have been assaulted on the 450 block of Gould Street by a female after he posted something on Snapchat that the female did not like. The male responded by hitting the female and tackling her before they were separated. Officers responded a few hours later after it was reported that the male and female had begun fighting again. Charges are being reviewed by police until they receive a narrative from all parties involved.
1:58 a.m.: Aron James Franzwa, 19, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI on Third and Lafayette streets. According to police, law enforcement made contact with Franzwa after he nearly drove into the back of a marked police squad car. Franzwa’s blood-alcohol content was .24, according to police.
12:57 p.m.: Two phones were reported stolen from Winona Middle School during a basketball game. According to the complaint, both owners had plugged in their phones before the game and later noticed that the phones had been taken. The phones were pinged to a residence on Chatfield Street, but officer did not receive any assistance from the residents.
You have free articles remaining.
6:22 p.m.: Joseph Barry Lamar Fried, 27, of Fountain City, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after getting pulled over on Fifth and Olmstead streets. Fried’s passengers, William Curtis Perry, 28, of Winona, was also arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). According to police, Fried was pulled over for improper signaling. Police found in the vehicle hypodermic syringes, methamphetamine and a bag of Swedish Fish also containing methamphetamine, according to the police report.
7:02 p.m.: Victoria Lynn Dulas, 47, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Menards.
Sunday
1:07 a.m.: Corianda Jacob Anderson, 18, of Hastings was ticketed with minor consumption on Fourth and Franklin streets.
9:14 a.m.: A woman reported that her silver MacBook laptop was taken from her vehicle sometime after 7 p.m. the night before. The laptop is valued at $2,000, according to police.
10:50 a.m.: A woman reported that her iPhone 10 was taken the previous night from the 100 block of West Third Street. According to the complainant, her phone pinged at a dormitory at Winona State but an exact location was not determined.
3:53 p.m.: Anne Marie Laehn, 36, of Winona was ticketed theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. According to police, Laehn is accused of stealing a pair of shoes, a first-aid kit and pens.
7:00 p.m.: A business on the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue was scammed out of $880 from a person posing as a FedEx employee. According to the complainant, the person said they had a “very important package” that had to be delivered, but needed $880 to be sent to Mexico before it could be delivered.
Monday:
12:01 a.m.: Lance Robert Schewe, 32, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from the Kwik Trip on Sixth and Mankato streets.
No alternate side-parking tickets were issued.