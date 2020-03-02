Police calls for Monday, March 2: Multiple alcohol-related offenses reported over weekend

12:12 a.m.: Alison Rose Ojanen-Goldsmith, 37, of Minneapolis was charged with fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Third and Franklin streets. Ojanen-Goldsmith was pulled over for not having her lights on and had a blood-alcohol content of .14, according to police.

1:35 a.m.: A male was reported to have been assaulted on the 450 block of Gould Street by a female after he posted something on Snapchat that the female did not like. The male responded by hitting the female and tackling her before they were separated. Officers responded a few hours later after it was reported that the male and female had begun fighting again. Charges are being reviewed by police until they receive a narrative from all parties involved.

1:58 a.m.: Aron James Franzwa, 19, of Winona was charged with third-degree DWI on Third and Lafayette streets. According to police, law enforcement made contact with Franzwa after he nearly drove into the back of a marked police squad car. Franzwa’s blood-alcohol content was .24, according to police.