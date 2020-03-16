Police calls for Monday, March 16: Man twice rammed after passing slow vehicle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

9:22 a.m.: A window to a residence on the 100 block of Laird Street was reported to have been broken. According to the complainant, the window is believed to have been broken sometime between midnight on the 11th and midnight on the 12th.

10:43 p.m.: A white Trek mountain bike was reported to have been stolen from the 200 block of West 10th Street. No estimated value was given.

Sunday:

4:53 a.m.: A suite on the 50 block of East Fourth Street was reported to have been ransacked, with a fire safe being removed. According to the complainant, an east-side door to the building appeared to have been forced open.

10:32 a.m.: A man reported that he was twice rammed by a vehicle that he had previously passed on Second and Johnson streets. According to the complainant, he believed the suspected vehicle was driving too slow and decided to pass him. After getting to the intersection at Second and Johnson, the complainant said the suspected vehicle rammed him -- apparently deliberately. The complainant said he then pulled across the intersection, where the suspected vehicle rammed him again and drove away. A license plate number was obtained and the suspected driver later told police that his gas pedal had been stuck. Charges are pending.