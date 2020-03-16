Police calls for Monday, March 16: Man twice rammed after passing slow vehicle

Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday:
1:41 p.m.: James Patrick Kujak, 62, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Deputies report that they found Kujak nodding off in his vehicle in the Sinclair parking lot. A blood warrant was subsequently issued and charges are pending the result of the blood test.
Sunday:
1:16 a.m.: Lucy Kay Nagle, 22, of Winona was arrested for misdemeanor DWI after getting pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign on Third and Washington streets. Nagle had a breath-alcohol content of .10, according to deputies.
2:26 a.m.: Collin Patrick Kennedy, 23, of Lewiston was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Kennedy was originally stopped for speeding on Hwy. 61 near Fleet Farm. A blood warrant was subsequently issued and charges are pending the result of the blood test.
Winona Police Department
Saturday:
1:08 a.m.: A man was reported to have punched and broke a window at Gabby’s Bar after being asked to leave. According to police, the suspected individual cut his arm and was taken to Winona Health before being transferred to Gundersen Hospital. Police are awaiting a damage estimate before filing charges.
You have free articles remaining.
9:22 a.m.: A window to a residence on the 100 block of Laird Street was reported to have been broken. According to the complainant, the window is believed to have been broken sometime between midnight on the 11th and midnight on the 12th.
10:43 p.m.: A white Trek mountain bike was reported to have been stolen from the 200 block of West 10th Street. No estimated value was given.
Sunday:
4:53 a.m.: A suite on the 50 block of East Fourth Street was reported to have been ransacked, with a fire safe being removed. According to the complainant, an east-side door to the building appeared to have been forced open.
10:32 a.m.: A man reported that he was twice rammed by a vehicle that he had previously passed on Second and Johnson streets. According to the complainant, he believed the suspected vehicle was driving too slow and decided to pass him. After getting to the intersection at Second and Johnson, the complainant said the suspected vehicle rammed him -- apparently deliberately. The complainant said he then pulled across the intersection, where the suspected vehicle rammed him again and drove away. A license plate number was obtained and the suspected driver later told police that his gas pedal had been stuck. Charges are pending.
4:41 p.m.: Kenneth Charles Hanson, 27, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
4:54 p.m.: A man on the 700 block of East Fifth Street reported that a rock had been thrown at a window on his vehicle and was consequently cracked. According to the complainant, while he was sitting in his vehicle, a group of juveniles approached and asked for some money. When the complainant said he didn’t have any, the juveniles walked away and the rock was subsequently thrown. When confronted, the juveniles denied throwing the rock.