Police calls for Monday, March 8: Largely normal weekend, nothing seemingly out of the ordinary

Winona County

Sunday:

7:26 p.m.: Wayne Bruce Vonbargen, 62, of St Charles was arrested and referred for second-degree DWI, driving with a cancelled license and refusing to submit to a breath test on County Road 33 at Lang Drive.

According to the complaint, Vonbargen was pulled over for speeding.

Winona Police

Friday:

2:35 p.m.: Officers began looking into allegations of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

3 p.m.: Officers began looking into guardianship concerns of an adult.

Saturday:

5:57 a.m.: Melvin D’Costa, 30, of Winona was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign and careless driving on Seventh and Huff streets. According to the complaint, D’Costa was speeding and disregarded the stop sign at Huff Street, which resulted in him hitting a Ford pick-up truck.

10 a.m.: A caller reported they were the victim of a scam that resulted in them losing $276.38 in product. The caller was forwarded to the ic3.gov website.