Police calls for Monday, March 30: Winona man arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct

8:48 p.m.: Carrie Ann Presson, 40, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart. Police are awaiting a store report from Walmart.

Sunday

7:50 a.m.: A man on the 500 block of Mankato Avenue reported that someone broke into his house and stole a PlayStation valued at $200, four games valued at $50, a green backpack that contained an HP laptop, charging cables and a 7-inch iPad valued at $200.

3:29 p.m.: A woman on the 1300 block of Parkview Avenue reported that she had been scammed out of $1,200 after receiving a call purported to be from Health and Human Services claiming she had won a grant in the amount of $14,500. According to the complainant, she was told she needed to obtain gift cards totaling $1,200 and supply them to the caller, which she did.

6:52 p.m.: Ashley Ann Johnson, 25, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart after employees reported they had seen Johnson switching out receipts on multiple items. Employees also found that Johnson had on three other occasions switched out receipts on multiple items. Johnson is also being referred for misdemeanor theft for the other occurrences, third-degree burglary and was subsequently removed from the property.

