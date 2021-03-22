Police calls for Monday, March 22: Two assaulted by unknown suspects, police working to ID

MN State Patrol

Sunday:

9:35 p.m.: A 43-year-old Rushford woman was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries after she struck a deer on I-90. State Patrol was assisted by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston police, fire and ambulance.

Winona County

Saturday:

10:18 p.m.: Armand Paul Riska, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 near Black Horse Road. Riska’s breath-alcohol content was .14, the complaint states.

Sunday:

3:01 a.m.: Morgan Elizabeth Treml, 20, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on I-90 near mile marker 272. Treml was originally pulled over for a lane violation, the complaint states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Friday:

11 p.m.: Two people walking in the 200 block of East Third Street reported being assaulted while they were rendering assistance to an unknown subject who was seen lying in the roadway.