Police calls for Monday, March 22: Two assaulted by unknown suspects, police working to ID

MN State Patrol
Sunday:
9:35 p.m.: A 43-year-old Rushford woman was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries after she struck a deer on I-90. State Patrol was assisted by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Lewiston police, fire and ambulance.
Winona County
Saturday:
10:18 p.m.: Armand Paul Riska, 38, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on Hwy. 61 near Black Horse Road. Riska’s breath-alcohol content was .14, the complaint states.
Sunday:
3:01 a.m.: Morgan Elizabeth Treml, 20, was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI on I-90 near mile marker 272. Treml was originally pulled over for a lane violation, the complaint states.
Winona Police
Friday:
11 p.m.: Two people walking in the 200 block of East Third Street reported being assaulted while they were rendering assistance to an unknown subject who was seen lying in the roadway.
According to the complainants, as they were checking on the subject in the road, two people—with one being described as wearing a brown coat with a fur collar—confronted and assaulted them. One of the complainants said they were struck in the face while the other said they were struck on the side of their head.
Neither complainants were hospitalized, but did note minor injuries.
Police are currently working to identify the two suspects.
Saturday:
12:33 p.m.: Donovan Cole Chandler, 36, of Winona is being referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for violating an order for protection in the 1100 block of West Sixth Street.
According to the petitioner of the order, Chandler has been seen driving by their residence a number of times on his motorcycle. The petitioner added that Chandler would occasionally slow down and stare at them.
8:19 p.m.: Employees from Target reported that two subjects had been seeing grabbing a number of electronics and then fleeing the store in a dark gray four-door sedan, which police have been led to believe is a 2016 Nissan Altima. The value of the stolen merchandise is reported to be around $1,000, the complaint states.