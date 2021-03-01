 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police calls for Monday, March 1: Numerous vehicles/residences damaged by suspected pellet gun
0 comments
alert top story

Police calls for Monday, March 1: Numerous vehicles/residences damaged by suspected pellet gun

{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

Winona County

Friday:

11:51 a.m.: A resident on Old Cartway Drive reported the front door to their residence had been kicked in. The incident is assigned for follow-up and an itemized list of the potential missing items is being compiled.

The complainant said they were unsure if anything was actually missing, but reported that the suspect had strewn a number of items around the residence. While a suspect was named, they were uncooperative with law enforcement, the complaint states.

11:32 p.m.: Paul Joseph Rivers, 26, of arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Huff Street and Riverview Drive. Rivers was pulled over for a broken tail-light as well as displaying poor driving conduct. His breath-alcohol content was .09, according to the complaint.

Saturday:

5:32 p.m.: Deputies assisted some lost hikers in Whitewater State Park in Altura. A park employee was able to guide the hikers back to a marked trail, the report states.

Winona Police

Friday:

A resident in the 150 block of Huff Street reported that two packages had been taken from their front steps. According to the complainant, the packages contained a 10-pack of Bic-brand pens, leggings and a picture of a sunset totaled between $25 and $30. The incident was said to have occurred sometime in the evening, but approximate time was not provided.

5:28 p.m.: A complainant in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street reported he had been threatened by a resident he had confronted about a political sign.

According to the complainant, he and another person were walking when they encountered a political sign he didn’t agree with. The complainant said he knocked on the owner’s door and told them to “do some political research.” This prompted the homeowner to grab a bat and tell the complainant to leave.

Responding officers told the complainant to ignore things he doesn’t agree with, especially on personal property. No further action was indicated.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

8:33 p.m.: A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of East Sixth Street. According to the complainant, the wallet contained an estimated $600 t0 $700 in cash and various gift cards.

11:44 p.m.: Ryan William Laatsch, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI near Ninth and Center streets.

Laatsch was originally pulled over for having multiple suspended objects on his rear-view mirror. Upon making contact with Laatsch, the arresting officer detected an odor of alcohol coming from him.

Laatsch was brought to the Winona County Jail, where he got a .09% on the DMT, the complaint states.

A number of windows to houses and vehicles were reported to have been damaged late Saturday and early Sunday.

Officers believe the damage was the result of various rounds fired from a pellet gun. For the vehicles affected, all were parked on the street throughout the city.

The areas where residents reported similarly-described damage are:

  • 150 block of East Fifth Street
  • 250 block of East Seventh Street
  • 600 block of West Twelfth Street
  • 1700 block of West Fifth Street
  • 1500 block of West Fifth Street
  • 300 block of West Ninth Street
  • 50 block of East Seventh Street
  • 400 block of East Seventh Street
  • 1200 block of West Fifth Street

Sunday:

8:24 p.m.: An enclosed trailer valued at $4000 was reported stolen from the 400 block of West Third Street. The theft was reported to have occurred between early and late February. The trailer is black with lime-green rims on its tires, the complaint states. The license plate is 4564-CTJ.

+23 Who is in the Winona County Jail on Monday, March 1?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to prevent home break-ins

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News