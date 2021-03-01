Police calls for Monday, March 1: Numerous vehicles/residences damaged by suspected pellet gun

Winona County
Friday:
11:51 a.m.: A resident on Old Cartway Drive reported the front door to their residence had been kicked in. The incident is assigned for follow-up and an itemized list of the potential missing items is being compiled.
The complainant said they were unsure if anything was actually missing, but reported that the suspect had strewn a number of items around the residence. While a suspect was named, they were uncooperative with law enforcement, the complaint states.
11:32 p.m.: Paul Joseph Rivers, 26, of arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Huff Street and Riverview Drive. Rivers was pulled over for a broken tail-light as well as displaying poor driving conduct. His breath-alcohol content was .09, according to the complaint.
Saturday:
5:32 p.m.: Deputies assisted some lost hikers in Whitewater State Park in Altura. A park employee was able to guide the hikers back to a marked trail, the report states.
Winona Police
Friday:
A resident in the 150 block of Huff Street reported that two packages had been taken from their front steps. According to the complainant, the packages contained a 10-pack of Bic-brand pens, leggings and a picture of a sunset totaled between $25 and $30. The incident was said to have occurred sometime in the evening, but approximate time was not provided.
5:28 p.m.: A complainant in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street reported he had been threatened by a resident he had confronted about a political sign.
According to the complainant, he and another person were walking when they encountered a political sign he didn’t agree with. The complainant said he knocked on the owner’s door and told them to “do some political research.” This prompted the homeowner to grab a bat and tell the complainant to leave.
Responding officers told the complainant to ignore things he doesn’t agree with, especially on personal property. No further action was indicated.
8:33 p.m.: A wallet was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of East Sixth Street. According to the complainant, the wallet contained an estimated $600 t0 $700 in cash and various gift cards.
11:44 p.m.: Ryan William Laatsch, 20, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI near Ninth and Center streets.
Laatsch was originally pulled over for having multiple suspended objects on his rear-view mirror. Upon making contact with Laatsch, the arresting officer detected an odor of alcohol coming from him.
Laatsch was brought to the Winona County Jail, where he got a .09% on the DMT, the complaint states.
A number of windows to houses and vehicles were reported to have been damaged late Saturday and early Sunday.
Officers believe the damage was the result of various rounds fired from a pellet gun. For the vehicles affected, all were parked on the street throughout the city.
The areas where residents reported similarly-described damage are:
- 150 block of East Fifth Street
- 250 block of East Seventh Street
- 600 block of West Twelfth Street
- 1700 block of West Fifth Street
- 1500 block of West Fifth Street
- 300 block of West Ninth Street
- 50 block of East Seventh Street
- 400 block of East Seventh Street
- 1200 block of West Fifth Street
Sunday:
8:24 p.m.: An enclosed trailer valued at $4000 was reported stolen from the 400 block of West Third Street. The theft was reported to have occurred between early and late February. The trailer is black with lime-green rims on its tires, the complaint states. The license plate is 4564-CTJ.