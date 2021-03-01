Police calls for Monday, March 1: Numerous vehicles/residences damaged by suspected pellet gun

Winona County

Friday:

11:51 a.m.: A resident on Old Cartway Drive reported the front door to their residence had been kicked in. The incident is assigned for follow-up and an itemized list of the potential missing items is being compiled.

The complainant said they were unsure if anything was actually missing, but reported that the suspect had strewn a number of items around the residence. While a suspect was named, they were uncooperative with law enforcement, the complaint states.

11:32 p.m.: Paul Joseph Rivers, 26, of arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI at Huff Street and Riverview Drive. Rivers was pulled over for a broken tail-light as well as displaying poor driving conduct. His breath-alcohol content was .09, according to the complaint.

Saturday:

5:32 p.m.: Deputies assisted some lost hikers in Whitewater State Park in Altura. A park employee was able to guide the hikers back to a marked trail, the report states.

