Police calls for Monday, June 8: Multiple reports of damage, theft over weekend in Winona

Winona County

Sunday

1:27 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of Minnesota Street in Minnesota City reported a passenger-side fog light had been taken from a 1991 Chevy pick-up. After police arrival, the complainant also reported damage to another vehicle, which she described as an “acid handprint,” while deputies believed it to be weathered paint. The complainant estimated the price of the fog light to be between $100 and $200 and estimated the damage to the other vehicle to be roughly $2,000. No suspects were listed, according to the report.

6:22 p.m.: Richard Robert Ryan, 68, of St Charles was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI after getting pulled over on County Road 39 by Old Glory Road in the Elba Township. Ryan refused a test at the scene but later blew a .07.

Winona Police

Friday

9 a.m.: Osei Owusu, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony violation of a harassment restraining order. According to the report, Owusu was arrested for pointing a gun at a person with a restraining order against him. Owusu left the scene before police arrived and later arrived at the police station, where he was arrested.