Police calls for Monday, June 8: Multiple reports of damage, theft over weekend in Winona

Winona County
Sunday
1:27 p.m.: A woman in the 100 block of Minnesota Street in Minnesota City reported a passenger-side fog light had been taken from a 1991 Chevy pick-up. After police arrival, the complainant also reported damage to another vehicle, which she described as an “acid handprint,” while deputies believed it to be weathered paint. The complainant estimated the price of the fog light to be between $100 and $200 and estimated the damage to the other vehicle to be roughly $2,000. No suspects were listed, according to the report.
6:22 p.m.: Richard Robert Ryan, 68, of St Charles was arrested and referred for third-degree DWI after getting pulled over on County Road 39 by Old Glory Road in the Elba Township. Ryan refused a test at the scene but later blew a .07.
Winona Police
Friday
9 a.m.: Osei Owusu, 29, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony violation of a harassment restraining order. According to the report, Owusu was arrested for pointing a gun at a person with a restraining order against him. Owusu left the scene before police arrived and later arrived at the police station, where he was arrested.
12:49 p.m.: Jessie William King, 42, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Hy-Vee and was subsequently served a trespass notice from the store.
4:44 p.m.: Joshua Douglas Memmer, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a harassment restraining order after appearing at a residence in the 550 block of West Fourth Street that he is prohibited from going to.
Saturday
4:38 p.m.: A man in the 950 block of East Eighth Street reported the front and rear windows to his vehicle had been smashed. According to the complainant, the incident is suspected to have occurred sometime in the 24 hours prior to his report.
Sunday
2:31 p.m.: Tonya Lynn Zimmerman, 34, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart. The items Zimmerman was accused of taking were not listed by police.
3:33 p.m.: A man near Westfield Golf Course reported that someone had attempted to drill the lock off of a soda machine in the area. The lock was not taken off, according to the complainant. Police are awaiting a damage estimate.
8:03 p.m.: Tonya Lynn Zimmerman was again ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart and the items she was said to have taken were not listed by police.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.