Police calls for Monday, June 7: Many vehicle-related incidents reported throughout weekend

Daily News Staff
Winona County
Friday:
4:55 p.m.: Stephanie Kaye Madison, 29, of La Crosse was arrested and referred for driving while under the influence of a controlled substance after she was involved in a one-vehicle accident on I-90.
8:34 p.m.: Quentin William Douglas, 22, of Winona was cited for trespassing on Ridgeway Road property in Dakota. According to the complaint, Douglas entered the property to grab something, but did so without permission.
10:04 p.m.: Juan Carlos Perez-Pejesus, 41, of Albert Lea was cited for driving after suspension after getting pulled over on Hwy. 61 and Huff Street. Perez-Pejesus was pulled over for an equipment violation, the complaint states.
Saturday:
3:44 a.m.: David Antonio Wilson, 42, of Sparta, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated in the 2600 block of Hwy. 61.
1:23 p.m.: Two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries after they collided on Hwy. 248 at County Road 26. Neither driver was transported to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Sunday:
2:46 a.m.: A motorist driving on Braeburn Road and Hwy. 43 sustained minor injuries after he crashed into a tree. According to the sheriff’s office, the driving swerved to avoid hitting a deer and then left the roadway before hitting the tree. The man was cleared by responding EMS.
12:05 p.m.: A vehicle parked in the Kwik Trip parking lot on County Road 12 sustained close to $1,000 in damages after a camper turned short and struck it.
Winona Police
Friday:
10:20 a.m.: An unsecured red and black Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of West Ninth Street. The bicycle is valued at $500.
12:06 p.m.: A right-angle collision occurred at Fifth and Winona streets when one driver didn’t see another and failed to yield. No injuries or citations were reported.
12:36 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue reported the back window to their truck had been damaged. The complainant said they have security cameras overlooking the area and would check to see when and how the damage the occurred.
Saturday:
12:52 p.m.: Darrel James Miller, 22, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated near Third and Center streets. Miller was originally pulled over having expired registration, the complaint states.
2:03 p.m.: Gary Edward Ruble, 39, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested and referred for motor vehicle theft and driving without a license near Eleventh and Franklin streets. According to the complaint, Ruble was accused of stealing a gray Honda Accord the previous night after he entered the complainant’s home and took their car keys.
Sunday:
8:12 a.m.: Teiko Marie Bomback, 20, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct near Second and Winona streets after police received a report that Bomback was screaming in the area.
11:59 p.m.: Cindi Loudean Friebohle, 60, of Winona was cited for leaving the scene of an accident near Hwy. 61 and Gilmore Avenue
4:05 p.m.: William Curtis Perry, 29, of Winona was cited for driving after cancellation near Fifth and Lee streets.
11:43 p.m.: Korryn Carol Adams, 30, of Saint Paul was arrested for driving while intoxicated, as well as cited for speeding, in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue after police observed her going 80 mph on Hwy. 61 and 50 mph on Huff Street.
Monday:
1:50 a.m.: Matthew Ryan Anderson, 27, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, third-degree assault, domestic assault by strangulation and false imprisonment in the 350 block of East Sarnia Street.