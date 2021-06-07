Police calls for Monday, June 7: Many vehicle-related incidents reported throughout weekend

12:05 p.m.: A vehicle parked in the Kwik Trip parking lot on County Road 12 sustained close to $1,000 in damages after a camper turned short and struck it.

Winona Police

Friday:

10:20 a.m.: An unsecured red and black Mongoose bicycle was reported stolen from the 300 block of West Ninth Street. The bicycle is valued at $500.

12:06 p.m.: A right-angle collision occurred at Fifth and Winona streets when one driver didn’t see another and failed to yield. No injuries or citations were reported.

12:36 p.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue reported the back window to their truck had been damaged. The complainant said they have security cameras overlooking the area and would check to see when and how the damage the occurred.

Saturday:

12:52 p.m.: Darrel James Miller, 22, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated near Third and Center streets. Miller was originally pulled over having expired registration, the complaint states.