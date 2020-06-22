Police calls for Monday, June 22: Multiple vehicles reported to be damaged over weekend

×
Winona County Monday:
12:45 a.m.: Nicole Suzann Woxland, 28, of Utica was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Center and Main streets in Utica.
Winona Police Saturday:
2:08 p.m.: A man in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue reported the driver-side window to his vehicle had been broken out.
Sunday:
1:16 a.m.: Perrin James Barber, 20, of Winona was cited for underage consumption and blocking traffic after an officer observed Barber standing in the intersection of Third and Johnson streets.
6:16 a.m.: A man in the 300 block of West Sixth Street reported that his vehicle had been egged and kicked.
12:26 p.m.: A woman reported the front and rear windows to her vehicle had been smashed while the vehicle was parked in the area of Eighth and Hamilton streets.
5:14 p.m.: A woman reported that her phone and billfold were taken after she inadvertently left them at the Dollar Tree. According to the complainant, there were also a couple of attempted purchases using her debit card.
Desahwn Keith Curtis
Age: 23
Charges: Prostitution: Engaged a Prostitute Under 13 Years of Age, two counts of felony Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault by Strangulation, Interfering with an Emergency Telephone Call/Communication and Fleeing A Peace Officer
Dylan John Michael Distad
Age: 26
Charges: Possession of Pistol/Assault Weapon by Ineligible Person and Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance
Ryan Thomas Feine
Age: 35
Charges: Two counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Age: 19
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery and Second-Degree Assault
Cortney Michael Hall
Age: 38
Charges: First-Degree Aggravated Robbery, Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Reckless Disregard (Terroristic Threats)
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Age: 25
Charges: First-Degree Burglary
Amy Sue Kaiser
Age: 49
Charges: Fifth-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and two DWI counts.
Eddie Mayo
Age: 48
Charges: Traffic - Refusal to Submit to Chemical Testing, DWI, Driving After Revocation, Damage to Property and Obstructing the Legal Process
Steven Edward Miller
Age: 32
Charges: First-Degree Burglary, Indecent Exposure, two counts of Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Arson
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Age: 25
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and First-Degree Burglary
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Age: 35
Charges: Third-Degree Assault, Gross Misdemeanor Domestic Assault, Violation of a No Contact Order, Counterfeiting of Currency, Driving After Cancellation Inimical to Public Safety and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Osei Owusu
Age: 29
Charges: Threats of Violence, Disorderly Conduct and Felony Violation of a Harassment Restraining Order
Christopher James Ozmun
Age: 36
Charges: Second-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threat of Violence
Zane Robert Pederson
Age: 31
Charges: Three counts of First-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Second-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, three counts of First-Degree Burglary, Second-Degree Burglary, Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Criminal Abuse, Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images, Interfering with Privacy and two counts of Theft.
Scott Curtis Rinn
Age: 52
Charges: Violation of an Order for Protection
Benjamin Ross Sage
Age: 43
Charges: Interference with an Emergency Telephone Call/Communication
Mark Halley Smith
Age: 45
Charges: Domestic Assault by Strangulation, two counts of Fifth-Degree Assault and Driving after Revocation
Freeman Yoder
Age: 59
Charges: Two counts of Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct
