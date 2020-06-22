Police calls for Monday, June 22: Multiple vehicles reported to be damaged over weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona County

Monday:

12:45 a.m.: Nicole Suzann Woxland, 28, of Utica was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI after getting pulled over on Center and Main streets in Utica.

Winona Police

Saturday:

2:08 p.m.: A man in the 1200 block of Gilmore Avenue reported the driver-side window to his vehicle had been broken out.

Sunday:

1:16 a.m.: Perrin James Barber, 20, of Winona was cited for underage consumption and blocking traffic after an officer observed Barber standing in the intersection of Third and Johnson streets.

6:16 a.m.: A man in the 300 block of West Sixth Street reported that his vehicle had been egged and kicked.

12:26 p.m.: A woman reported the front and rear windows to her vehicle had been smashed while the vehicle was parked in the area of Eighth and Hamilton streets.

5:14 p.m.: A woman reported that her phone and billfold were taken after she inadvertently left them at the Dollar Tree. According to the complainant, there were also a couple of attempted purchases using her debit card.

