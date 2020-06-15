Police calls for Monday, June 15: Neenah man found passed out on roof; fire department called

Winona County
Friday:
9:14 a.m.: A man near County View Drive reported that his shed was broken into sometime on June 10. According to the complainant, taken were a red air compressor, a battery charger on wheels and an antique square handsaw, all totaled to be at least $700.
Saturday:
10:21 p.m.: Lorri Ann White, 51, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault. According to the report, White was arrested after getting into an altercation with an individual near Bass Camp.
Winona Police
Friday:
5:45 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of East Fifth Street reported that someone had entered her vehicle and took eight CDs. According to the complainant, she could not remember whether she had left the vehicle unlocked.
11:57 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting and not paying for gas at the Kwik Trip at Hwy. 61 and Homer Road. According to the complaint, Bobo was reported to have taken some sandwiches from the store’s hot case and drove off without paying for $35 worth of gas.
Saturday:
2:44 a.m.: A door to a residence in the 650 block of East Third Street was reported to be kicked in. Nothing was taken, according to the complaint.
7:41 a.m.: Adam James Glende, 36, of Winona was arrested and referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, intent to escape motor vehicle tax, receiving stolen property and no proof of insurance. According to police, Glende was stopped in the area of Fifth Street and Mankato Avenue.
Sunday:
1:14 a.m.: William Henry Emmons, 60, of Winona was ticketed with fifth-degree domestic assault (fear and harm) after getting into an altercation with another person at a residence in the 700 block of West Sixth Street
5:57 a.m.: A man in the 50 block of East Mark Street reported scratches on the hood of a vehicle, as well as a broken windshield and rear-view mirror.
7:23 a.m.: Marcus William Hickey, 19, of Neenah, Wisconsin, was cited for minor consumption and disorderly conduct after he was found unconscious on the roof of a house in the 300 block of Washington Street. According to the report, Hickey did not remember how he got onto the roof and the fire department was called to get him down.
1:37 p.m.: Devon Allen Hemmelman, 19, of Rollingstone was arrested and referred to the county attorney’s office for gross misdemeanor test refusal and fourth-degree DWI after he was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his running vehicle. The incident occurred near the spillway at Prairie Island Campgrounds, according to the complaint.
4:30 p.m.: Chase Michael Wehner, 21, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Dylan John Michael Distad
Ryan Thomas Feine
Adam James Glende
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Amy Sue Kaiser
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Christopher James Ozmun
Zane Robert Pederson
Scott Curtis Rinn
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Mark Halley Smith
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.