Police calls for Monday, June 15: Neenah man found passed out on roof; fire department called

Winona County

Friday:

9:14 a.m.: A man near County View Drive reported that his shed was broken into sometime on June 10. According to the complainant, taken were a red air compressor, a battery charger on wheels and an antique square handsaw, all totaled to be at least $700.

Saturday:

10:21 p.m.: Lorri Ann White, 51, of Minnesota City was arrested and referred for misdemeanor domestic assault. According to the report, White was arrested after getting into an altercation with an individual near Bass Camp.

Winona Police

Friday:

5:45 p.m.: A woman in the 600 block of East Fifth Street reported that someone had entered her vehicle and took eight CDs. According to the complainant, she could not remember whether she had left the vehicle unlocked.

11:57 p.m.: Jeremy Lee Bobo, 42, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting and not paying for gas at the Kwik Trip at Hwy. 61 and Homer Road. According to the complaint, Bobo was reported to have taken some sandwiches from the store’s hot case and drove off without paying for $35 worth of gas.

Saturday: