Police calls for Monday, June 14: Winona man arrested for domestic assault, damage to property

Winona County
Saturday:
4:38 p.m.: Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Garvin Heights Road for a report of a motorcycle accident. The identity of the victim was not released, but he was reported to have been sent to Winona Health with minor injuries. Alcohol is suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash. Potential charges are pending the result of a blood-draw, the sheriff’s office said.
Winona Police
Friday:
2:18 p.m.: A vehicle owner in the 700 block of East Tenth Street reported that an acquaintance of theirs damaged their car with a metal pole. Police are awaiting a statement from both parties for possible charges of damage to property.
2:36 p.m.: A collision occurred at Sixth and Huff streets when one vehicle neglected to yield to another. No injuries or citations were reported.
2:54 p.m.: A collision occurred at Fourth and Franklin streets when one vehicle pulled out in front of another vehicle. No injuries or citations were reported.
3:42 p.m.: Police assisted a person who had fallen down in the 550 block of West Fourth Street. Officers waited with the individual until medical personnel arrived.
4:04 p.m.: Police received a report of an alleged sex assault involving a child. The incident was reported to have occurred six years ago and is currently under investigation by police.
5:50 p.m.: Phillip Edward Edmunds, 32, of Winona was arrested for a probation violation in the 200 block of East Eighth Street. Police initially responded to the area for a report of a disturbance between a male and a female. No criminal complaint resulted from that incident.
8:26 p.m.: A fight between juveniles was reported to have broken out at the Aquatic Center. Police spoke with staff, who requested to have the incident documented. No charges were referred.
Saturday:
12:52 a.m.: Peter Raymond White, 42, of Winona was cited for driving without an MN driver’s license near Sixth and Lafayette streets. White was initially pulled over for driving without any headlights on, the complaint states.
1:57 a.m.: Multiple people were seen swimming in the fountain at Windom Park. All parties fled as officers approached, police said.
10:08 p.m.: A caller in the 600 block of East Sarnia reported that their car had been stolen. The caller was later informed that it was just a prank pulled by some friends and that their car had not been stolen.
Sunday:
12:37 a.m.: An intoxicated person was discovered laying on the boulevard near Ninth and Franklin streets. Police assisted the individual with finding a sober party who could watch them for the night.
8:09 a.m.: A chartered bus was reported to have bumped into a vehicle while it was trying to make a turn near the AmericInn. No injuries or citations were reported.
9:46 a.m.: Employees from Walmart reported that an unknown male had called the store and began asking a clerk personal questions. When the clerk declined to answer the questions, the caller proceeded to threaten the store with violence. No additional calls were received and no apparent threat was detected at the store.
12:24 p.m.: A female walking near the Bandshell reported that her pick purse containing $300 cash, bank cards and keys had been taken.
1:02 p.m.: Dustin Allen Zeller, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear) and damage to property in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. Police responded to the area after a female called stating she was in fear for her safety because of Zeller. Prior to police arrival, Zeller was reported to have kicked the complainant’s car, resulting in some damage to the door.
3:43 p.m.: A witness on East Sarnia reported they had seen a vehicle nearly strike a pedestrian. The vehicle was gone by the time police arrived and additional calls to the complainant for information were not returned.
7:13 p.m.: A red and white 21-speed Giant Boulder bicycle was reported stolen from the 200 block of Center Street. The lock to the bicycle was cut, the complaint states. No estimated value was given.
Monday:
12:20 a.m.: While on patrol, an officer on Laird Street found a Chevy Impala that had a broken windshield and a broken driver-side window. The officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who stated the damage had to have occurred sometime after 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The owner confirmed that nothing had been taken from the car, the complaint states.