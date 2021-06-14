Police calls for Monday, June 14: Winona man arrested for domestic assault, damage to property

8:09 a.m.: A chartered bus was reported to have bumped into a vehicle while it was trying to make a turn near the AmericInn. No injuries or citations were reported.

9:46 a.m.: Employees from Walmart reported that an unknown male had called the store and began asking a clerk personal questions. When the clerk declined to answer the questions, the caller proceeded to threaten the store with violence. No additional calls were received and no apparent threat was detected at the store.

12:24 p.m.: A female walking near the Bandshell reported that her pick purse containing $300 cash, bank cards and keys had been taken.

1:02 p.m.: Dustin Allen Zeller, 33, of Winona was arrested and referred for domestic assault (fear) and damage to property in the 300 block of West Ninth Street. Police responded to the area after a female called stating she was in fear for her safety because of Zeller. Prior to police arrival, Zeller was reported to have kicked the complainant’s car, resulting in some damage to the door.

3:43 p.m.: A witness on East Sarnia reported they had seen a vehicle nearly strike a pedestrian. The vehicle was gone by the time police arrived and additional calls to the complainant for information were not returned.