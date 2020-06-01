Police calls for Monday, June 1: Winona man arrested for head-butting hospital staff member

Winona County
Sunday:
7:26 a.m.: Mark Halley Smith, 45, of Utica was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault and felony domestic strangulation after an altercation in the 28000 block of County Road 33 near Utica.
Winona Police
Friday:
3:43 p.m.: Nathan Jon Barbian, 33, of Winona was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
4:45 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was mailed citations for theft by shoplifting from Walmart for two shoplifting incidents that occurred in early to mid-May.
Saturday
10:22 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke, 52, of Winona was cited for violating trespass notice in the 700 block of East Third Street
10:56 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke was again cited for violating a trespass notice in the 700 block of East Third Street
6:32 p.m.: A woman in the 750 block of Front Street reported that her license plate had been stolen.
7:57 p.m.: Jacob Andrew Hunsicker, 26, of Winona was arrested and referred to the Winona County Attorney’s office for fourth-degree assault on emergency personnel and misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process. According to the complaint, while an officer was driving in the area of Sixth and Main streets, Hunsicker was observed dancing in the street. The officer eventually made contact with Hunsicker, who began talking about aliens and trying to get “demons” out of himself. The officer apprehended Hunsicker and transported him to Winona Health. While at the hospital, Hunsicker head-butted an emergency room physician and was subsequently taken to the Winona County Jail.
10:53 p.m.: Ebony Ciera Smith, 31, of Winona was arrested for making terroristic threats in the 1700 block of Kraemer Drive. According to police, Smith went to a residence at the Maplewood Townhomes and began pounding on a door with two knives on her person. After the occupants of the residence observed Smith with the knives and closed the door on her, Smith subsequently cut the screen to one of the residence’s window and began waving the knives in the interior of the apartment.
Sunday
12:11 a.m.: Zachariah Alan Parks, 21, of Lakeville was ticketed for a noise violation in the 350 block of West Fifth Street.
12:52 a.m.: Scott Curtis Rinn, 52, of Winona was arrested and referred for felony violation of a harassment restraining order. According to the complaint, police were called to the Sugar Loaf Motel for a potential domestic disturbance. Police made contact with Rinn, who said he was alone, but consented to police searching his room. Police subsequently made contact with a woman hiding in the bathroom who was involved in an active order for protection with Rinn.
9:44 a.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was cited for littering on 10th and Lafayette streets.
12:01 p.m.: A woman the 650 block of East 10th Street reported that someone had spray-painted a “derogatory statement” on her residence.
3:33 p.m.: A man in the 350 block of Laird Street reported that leaf blower he had been using while working on a property in the area had been taken.
Isaiah Anthony Barr
Dylan John Michael Distad
Robert Louis Dunn
Ryan Thomas Feine
Thomas Kpazieh Gleplay
Cortney Michael Hall
Jacob Andrew Hunsicker
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Christopher James Ozmun
Zane Robert Pederson
Roberto Catarino Reyes
Scott Curtis Rinn
Timothy Paul Schmalenberg
Ebony Ciera Smith
Mark Halley Smith
Waytt Brodie Turnbull
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.