Police calls for Monday, June 1: Winona man arrested for head-butting hospital staff member

Winona County

Sunday:

7:26 a.m.: Mark Halley Smith, 45, of Utica was arrested and referred for fifth-degree domestic assault and felony domestic strangulation after an altercation in the 28000 block of County Road 33 near Utica.

Winona Police

Friday:

3:43 p.m.: Nathan Jon Barbian, 33, of Winona was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting from Walmart.

4:45 p.m.: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, 55, of Winona was mailed citations for theft by shoplifting from Walmart for two shoplifting incidents that occurred in early to mid-May.

Saturday

10:22 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke, 52, of Winona was cited for violating trespass notice in the 700 block of East Third Street

10:56 a.m.: Laura Lynn Nissalke was again cited for violating a trespass notice in the 700 block of East Third Street

6:32 p.m.: A woman in the 750 block of Front Street reported that her license plate had been stolen.