Police calls for Monday, July 6: 18-year-old arrested for fourth-degree DWI

Winona County
Thursday:
6:34 p.m.: Chelsea Elizabeth Oevering, 32, of Elba was arrested and referred for misdemeanor violation of a harassment restraining order. According to the complaint, Oevering had gone to a residence she was prohibited from going to.
Saturday:
7:53 p.m.: Matthew Thomas Gavin, 18, of Caledonia was arrested and referred for fourth-degree DWI, obstructing the legal process and possessing liquor while under age 21. According to the complaint, police were called because Gavin was seen driving all over the road near Kwik Trip on Huff and Sarnia streets. Police made contact with Gavin, who refused a sobriety test. When attempting to place him under arrest, Gavin was reported to have resisted, which led to police tasing him. Gavin was subsequently taken to Winona Health and charges are pending the result of a blood draw.
Winona Police
Thursday:
4:55 p.m.: A woman on Seventh Street and Druey Court reported damage to her vehicle. No further information was available.
Friday:
2:45 a.m.: A man in the 450 block of East Second Street reported that a Nike watch valued at $350 had been taken from his vehicle sometime overnight.
8:35 a.m.: Damarlo Marcelle West, 27, of Winona was referred for criminal damage to property and theft. According to the complaint, West had cut the security wire to a TV at Walmart and had attempted to take it from the store. West was discovered to have taken two other TVs from Walmart a couple of days prior.
1:15 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and credit card fraud. According to the complaint, an employee at Royal Tobacco had called in that Johnson had used a stolen credit card at the business a few days prior and was back in the store. Upon police arrival, Johnson admitted that he had been using the card for a couple of days and said that he had found it in the Target parking lot. Police had Johnson empty his pockets and found him to be in possession of a substance that he admitted to being methamphetamine.
3:52 p.m.: A woman in the area of Second and Center streets reported the theft of a black 21-speed Schwinn bike, valued at $400.
Saturday:
9:36 a.m.: A woman in the 1550 block of West Ninth Street reported that a bottle of honey had been dumped on the hood of her vehicle overnight.
10:19 a.m.: A person reported that a black Takara single-speed mountain bike with yellow tires, valued at $250, had been taken. No identifying locations were given.
11:20 a.m.: An employee at the Coca Cola Bottling Company reported that a bottle had been thrown through a garage window overnight.
2:06 p.m.: A woman in the 250 block of East Seventh Street reported that her wallet had been taken from her vehicle a couple of days before her report.
2:31 p.m.: A woman in the 300 block of Pelzer Street reported that a boom box had been taken off the steps of her residence a few days before her report.
11:25 p.m.: Ashley Lynn Dzwonkowski, 35, of Winona was cited for violating an order for protection after police received a report that Dzwonkowski had been sending emails to an individual whom she is prohibited from contacting.
Sunday:
7:42 a.m.: A woman in the 350 block of Chatfield Street reported that her Chevy Malibu had been taken from outside her residence. According to the complainant, the vehicle’s keys had been left inside the vehicle.
10:46 a.m.: A man in the 100 block of West Third Street reported that the hood and windshield to his vehicle had been damaged overnight. According to the complainant, it appeared as though someone had jumped on his vehicle to cause the damage.
3:28 p.m.: A man in the 550 block of East Third Street reported a dent in a passenger-side door of his vehicle and a broken driver-side rearview mirror.
8:03 p.m.: Nicola Renee Garfield, 42, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
9:34 p.m.: A woman in the 950 block of West Second Street reported that the driver-side window on her vehicle had been broken out sometime prior to her report.
Rayshun Boler
Scott Edward Brown
Paul Anthony Clark
Keith Deshawn Curtis
Nicholas John Deppe
Ryan Thomas Feine
Dalvalano Devario-Demar Jackson
Brently Steven Johnson
Bridget Ann Martinson
Eddie Mayo
Steven Edward Miller
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery
Matthew Ryan Nguyen
Wade Allen Olson
Osei Owusu
Zane Robert Pederson
Scott Curtis Rinn
Kasius Jehmier Starks
Freeman Yoder
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.