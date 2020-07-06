Police calls for Monday, July 6: 18-year-old arrested for fourth-degree DWI

8:35 a.m.: Damarlo Marcelle West, 27, of Winona was referred for criminal damage to property and theft. According to the complaint, West had cut the security wire to a TV at Walmart and had attempted to take it from the store. West was discovered to have taken two other TVs from Walmart a couple of days prior.

1:15 p.m.: Brently Steven Johnson, 57, of Winona was arrested and referred for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and credit card fraud. According to the complaint, an employee at Royal Tobacco had called in that Johnson had used a stolen credit card at the business a few days prior and was back in the store. Upon police arrival, Johnson admitted that he had been using the card for a couple of days and said that he had found it in the Target parking lot. Police had Johnson empty his pockets and found him to be in possession of a substance that he admitted to being methamphetamine.

3:52 p.m.: A woman in the area of Second and Center streets reported the theft of a black 21-speed Schwinn bike, valued at $400.

Saturday:

9:36 a.m.: A woman in the 1550 block of West Ninth Street reported that a bottle of honey had been dumped on the hood of her vehicle overnight.