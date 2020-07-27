Police calls for Monday, July 27: Multiple vehicles spray-painted over weekend, no suspects

Winona Police
Friday:
11:14 a.m.: A man in the 150 block of East Fourth Street reported he had seen a TikTok video of someone burning a Donald Trump sign. No further information was provided, according to authorities.
2:58 p.m.: A man in the 1050 block of East Seventh Street reported that his credit card had been taken and had been used at a couple of local stores. More than $1,000 in charges were issued to the card, according to the complainant. Police are looking into the incident.
Saturday:
6:29 a.m.: A woman in the 1750 block of West Broadway Street reported that she suspected two individuals, who had been in her apartment, had taken a red Galaxy M10 phone valued at $30. Law enforcement is attempting to make contact with the two individuals.
10:20 a.m.: A woman in the area of Laird and 10th streets reported that a man she knew had threatened to punch her. Statements are pending.
10:38 p.m.: A juvenile male in the 1250 block of Woodpark Road reported that an adult male sibling had accidentally discharged a firearm inside the residence while cleaning it. The firearm was reported to be a .223 rifle and the bullet hit a cinder block wall, according to the complaint. The sibling had some minor bruising in the face from the kickback, authorities said, but no injuries were reported. No charges were pursued.
Sunday:
5:41 a.m.: A woman in the 150 block of Gould Street reported that four of her vehicles had been spray-painted with teal spray-paint overnight.
6:22 a.m.: A person in the 1250 block of West Third Street reported a vehicle had been spray-painted with pink spray-paint overnight.
7:44 a.m.: A man in the 150 block of East Third Street reported that two vehicles parked in the Shumski’s parking lot had been spray-painted overnight.
9:14 a.m.: A man in the 1200 block of West Third Street reported that two rims and the taillights on his vehicle were spray-painted overnight.
10:12 a.m.: A woman in the 850 block of West Fifth Street reported that blue and white Next bicycle had been taken from her yard.
3:22 p.m.: A man reported that another man had punched him in the arm just outside of El Patron. Statements are pending.
9:14 p.m.: Two juveniles were reported to be fighting in the 1100 block of Sugar Loaf Road. Statements are pending.
Monday:
6:36 a.m. An employee at Alliant Casting reported that several signs around the business had been spray-painted with orange and blue paint.
