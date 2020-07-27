Police calls for Monday, July 27: Multiple vehicles spray-painted over weekend, no suspects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police

Friday:

11:14 a.m.: A man in the 150 block of East Fourth Street reported he had seen a TikTok video of someone burning a Donald Trump sign. No further information was provided, according to authorities.

2:58 p.m.: A man in the 1050 block of East Seventh Street reported that his credit card had been taken and had been used at a couple of local stores. More than $1,000 in charges were issued to the card, according to the complainant. Police are looking into the incident.

Saturday:

6:29 a.m.: A woman in the 1750 block of West Broadway Street reported that she suspected two individuals, who had been in her apartment, had taken a red Galaxy M10 phone valued at $30. Law enforcement is attempting to make contact with the two individuals.

10:20 a.m.: A woman in the area of Laird and 10th streets reported that a man she knew had threatened to punch her. Statements are pending.