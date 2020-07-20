Police calls for Monday, July 20: Winona man cited for third-degree burglary and credit card fraud in two separate incidents

6:41 a.m.: Brently Steven Johnson was arrested and referred for financial transaction card fraud and possessing ammunition while being convicted of crimes of violence. Johnson is accused of charging $239 to a credit card that did not belong to him at Sinclair gas station on Mankato Avenue, police said. According to the complaint, an employee at Sinclair grew suspicious when they noticed the card Johnson was using had a female’s name on it. Johnson said the card belonged to his girlfriend, the complaint said. When the employee said they did not believe Johnson, he left the gas station. Johnson was located later in the morning, where police found him to be in possession of a live round of ammunition as well as the credit card.