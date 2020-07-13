Police calls for Monday, July 13: Stockton man reports $26,500 loan fraudulently taken out in his name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County

Friday:

10:17 a.m.: A man in the 8300 block of West Eighth Street in Stockton reported that a $26,500 loan had been taken out in his name from a bank in Georgia. The incident is under investigation by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday:

3:11 p.m.: A female sustained an arm injury after crashing an ATV in the 22000 block of White Avenue Drive. The driver was taken to Winona Health by Lewiston Ambulance, according to the report. No citations were issued.

Sunday:

12:34 a.m.: Jennifer Anne Harms of Whalan was cited for failing to yield when entering a road after causing a collision in the area of County Roads 6 and 33. According to the complaint, Harms pulled out in front of another car, which swerved and crashed into a nearby utility pole. No injuries were reported.

