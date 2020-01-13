Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
1:10 p.m. – Blake Jenkins, 28, of Rollingstone was arrested on a charge of domestic assault (fear) after being involved in an altercation at a residence on Main Street in Rollingstone.
Saturday
8:28 p.m. – Benjamin Francis Swain, 22, of Lewiston was cited for careless driving and no proof of insurance after being involved in a one-vehicle accident on Cemetery Road and County Road 14. According to the deputy’s report, Swain was driving too fast for weather conditions and slid through the stop-sign on Cemetery and County Road 14. Swain went through a fence and some bushes before coming to a stop in a ditch on Interstate 90.
9:32 p.m. – Katie Marie Hassler, 45, of Winona was arrested for domestic assault (fear and harm) after being involved in an altercation at a residence located on Leeward Road.
Sunday
9:22 a.m. – A mailbox was reported to have been egged at a residence on County Road 125 in Dakota.
Winona Police Department
Friday
1:06 p.m. – Hy-Vee reported that four fraudulent checks had been given to the store. Each check was made out, respectively, for $201.70, $190.67, $278.65 and $164.45.
3:52 p.m. – A basement window at the residence in the 100 block Mankato Avenue was reported to have been broken and an Xbox valued at $300 was taken, according to police.
6 p.m. – Aren Gregory Olson, 39, of Winona was arrested and issued a citation for obstructing the legal process on the 1050 block of Gilmore Avenue. According to the police report, while officers were responding to a welfare check, Olson objected to the presence of police, slapped a phone out of an officer’s hand and subsequently shoved him. Olson resisted arrest, which resulted in him being tased and taken to Winona Health.
6:34 p.m. – $300 was reported to have been taken from a resident in the 900 block of Frontenac Drive.
Saturday
3:38 a.m. – The passenger-side rearview mirror to a vehicle was reported to have been broken on West Sixth Street.
4:51 a.m. – Andrew Michael Lehner 24, of Winona was referred for gross misdemeanor DUI after backing a vehicle through a closed garage door and striking another vehicle in the 1100 block of West Fifth Street. According to the police report, Lehner had a blood alcohol content of .08.
6:15 p.m. – A Target employee reported an iPhone 8 valued at $800 and attached driver’s license were taken from the break room between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. the previous evening.
Sunday
12:32 a.m. – Eddie Lamorris Jones, 34, of Winona was referred for gross misdemeanor DUI after being pulled over on Sixth and Vila streets. According to the police report, Jones was pulled over for speeding and traveling over the center line.
12:35 a.m. – A vape pen valued at $20 and a cartridge of medical marijuana valued at $110 were reported stolen in Lewiston.
1:17 a.m. – Nicholas Jared Kelly, 37, of Winona was referred for third-degree DUI, which is a gross misdemeanor, after an officer noticed Kelly failing to stop at a stop sign on Fourth and Laird streets, speeding and displaying expired registration. According to the police report, Kelly had a blood alcohol content of .25.
3:57 a.m. – Glenda Ann Malchaski, 36, of Winona was cited for fourth-degree DUI after rolling her vehicle on Riverview Drive. Malchaski was medically cleared and subsequently failed a field sobriety and a breath test, according to the complainant, and had a blood alcohol content of .13 after being brought to the Winona County Jail, according to the report.
