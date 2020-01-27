Winona County
Sheriff’s Office
Saturday
12:02 a.m. – A deer struck the passenger-side door of a deputy’s squad car while the deputy was responding to a call.
1:19 a.m. – Richard Eldon Boehmke, 32, of Dakota was arrested and charged with fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal after a traffic stop on County Road 104 and County Road 7 in the Pleasant Hill Township. According to the deputy’s report, Boehmke pulled himself over because of the “bright lights” behind him. The deputy made contact with Boehmke to ensure he was OK and noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from within Boehmke’s vehicle.
8:10 p.m. – A Lewiston man was taken to Mayo in Rochester with a broken leg after he crashed his snowmobile on County Road 24 in St. Charles. The driver, 42, said he misjudged the angle of an embankment he was driving onto and fell.
Winona Police
Department
Friday
5:05 p.m. – A billfold containing $80 was reported stolen from Winona State’s DuFresne Performing Arts Center. The billfold was later recovered in a men’s restroom with the money missing.
11:53 p.m. – Adam James Wahl, 20, of Winona was ticketed for minor consumption and given a verbal warning for public consumption on the 100 block of East Third Street.
Saturday
12:59 a.m. – Jack Steven Westcott, 19, of Holmen was charged with fourth-degree DWI after being stopped on Fourth and Franklin streets. Westcott’s blood alcohol content was .10.
Sunday
12:13 a.m. – Seth Matthew Petersen, 20, and Ryan William Laatsch, 19, both of Winona, were ticketed with minor consumption and given a verbal warning for public urination.
12:43 a.m. – Ty A. Gavin, 19, of Chicago was ticketed with public consumption and given a verbal warning for littering on Third and Lafayette streets.
4:00 a.m. – Damein Lamont Smith, 25, of Winona was ticketed for public nuisance (loud party) on the 400 block of East Ninth Street.
17 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
