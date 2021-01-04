Police calls for Monday, Jan. 4: Multiple vehicles damaged over holiday weekend

Winona County
Thursday:
12:32 p.m.: A resident on Jenny Lane in Stockton Trailer Court reported that someone had entered their home while they were sleeping and took approximately $600.
6:24 p.m.: Erick Jhovanni Bustillos-Cavazos, 18, of Hidden Valley was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor domestic assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, which were described as two glass pipes used for smoking marijuana.
Saturday:
1:44 p.m.: Seng Vang, 67, of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin, was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated near Gilmore Ridge Road and Gilmore Valley Road. Deputies discovered Vang after he was involved in a one-vehicle accident. Upon making contact with Vang, deputies believed him to be under the influence of alcohol and placed him under arrest. Charges are pending the result of a blood-draw.
Winona Police
Thursday:
4:47 p.m.: A driver reported that their semi-truck had been struck by a paintball gun while they were driving through town. The driver believes the incident occurred near Fifth and Pelzer streets.
9:37 p.m.: Three gunshots were reported to have been heard near Jederman and Country drives. The incident was unfounded upon police arrival.
Friday:
12:39 a.m.: Dylan Robert Scherff, 19, of Albert Lea was cited for underage consumption after an officer encountered him lying face down in the snow near Seventh and Olmstead streets. Scherff was found to be okay and he admitted to drinking earlier in the night.
8:48 p.m.: Three packages were reported stolen from a porch in the 550 block of East Sixth Street. According to the complainant, the packages contained envelopes, toner and LED bulbs for a total value of $350. The theft is believed to have occurred earlier in the morning.
9:24 p.m.: A passenger-side window to a vehicle was broken out in the 1050 block of Frontenac Drive. No items were removed, the complaint states.
Saturday:
7:21 a.m.: A driver-side window to a vehicle had been broken out in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complainant, a brown wallet contained credit cards and miscellaneous items had been taken. The complainant stated that one of their credit cards appeared to have been used at a Kwik Trip in town.
2:08 p.m.: Devorise Lamonta Jackson, 24, of Winona was cited for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. Jackson is accused of taking a pair of gloves from the store.
6:05 p.m.: A driver-side window to a vehicle parked in the 1650 block of Kraemer Drive was reported to have been broken out. Various items were found to be strewn about the vehicle, but the complainant was uncertain if anything had been taken. Another vehicle sustained similar damage in the same area within the hour. According to that complaint, several gift cards had been taken.
11:30 p.m.: A window to a vehicle parked in the 850 block of Mankato Avenue was reported to have been broken out. A backpack, a computer and miscellaneous gift cards were taken, the complaint states.
Sunday:
12:02 p.m.: A rear driver-side window to a vehicle was reported to have been broken out in the 850 block of East Seventh Street. According to the complaint, 20 CDs and a white case were taken.
Monday:
2:55 a.m.: Hank Thomas Pernu, 35, of Winona was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation in the 50 block of East Sixth Street. According to the complaint, the reporting party came to the Winona Police Department and reported that Pernu had hit them in the chin on Thursday. On Sunday and Monday, Pernu is reported to have choked the reporting party. Police observed that the reporting party had green and yellow bruise marks on their chin and additional bruising on their neck. Police made contact with Pernu, who said the reporting party yelled at him but that he did not touch them.
26 alternate side-parking tickets were issued Monday morning.