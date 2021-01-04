Police calls for Monday, Jan. 4: Multiple vehicles damaged over holiday weekend

Friday:

12:39 a.m.: Dylan Robert Scherff, 19, of Albert Lea was cited for underage consumption after an officer encountered him lying face down in the snow near Seventh and Olmstead streets. Scherff was found to be okay and he admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

8:48 p.m.: Three packages were reported stolen from a porch in the 550 block of East Sixth Street. According to the complainant, the packages contained envelopes, toner and LED bulbs for a total value of $350. The theft is believed to have occurred earlier in the morning.

9:24 p.m.: A passenger-side window to a vehicle was broken out in the 1050 block of Frontenac Drive. No items were removed, the complaint states.

Saturday:

7:21 a.m.: A driver-side window to a vehicle had been broken out in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street. According to the complainant, a brown wallet contained credit cards and miscellaneous items had been taken. The complainant stated that one of their credit cards appeared to have been used at a Kwik Trip in town.

2:08 p.m.: Devorise Lamonta Jackson, 24, of Winona was cited for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm. Jackson is accused of taking a pair of gloves from the store.