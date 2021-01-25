Police calls for Monday, Jan. 25: Numerous alcohol-related arrests made throughout weekend

Sunday:

3:55 p.m.: An individual in the 35000 block of Old Homer Road reported that a house they were remodeling had been broken into. According to the complaint, a roll of carpet and a brass decorative container for a collective total of $140 were taken.

7:18 p.m.: A workshop in the 8600 block of West Main Street in Stockton was reported to have been rummaged through and that $3000-worth of materials were taken, namely tools. The complainant said there were signs of forced entry.

9:51 p.m.: A resident in in the 8000 block of West Main Street in Stockton reported that some prescription medication was missing from their residence. The complainant said there were no signs of forced entry.

Winona Police

Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

8:40 a.m..: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, Jr., 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.

11:30 a.m.: William Perry, 29, of Winona was cited for hit-and-run, driving after revocation and no insurance after he bumped into a vehicle in the Riverfront parking lot and subsequently left the scene.