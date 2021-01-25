Police calls for Monday, Jan. 25: Numerous alcohol-related arrests made throughout weekend

Winona County
Friday:
7:49 p.m.: William Busby Chapman, 19, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and gross misdemeanor test refusal on I-90 near mile marker 242. Chapman was pulled over for suspicious driving conduct, the complaint states.
11:34 p.m. Alexus Adrian Bartsch, 20, of Dakota was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated at Seventh and Lafayette streets. Bartsch was pulled over for not having her headlights on. The complaint states she had a blood-alcohol content of .17.
11:52 p.m.: Kody James Hampton, 21, of Winona was arrested and referred for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at Seventh and Winona streets. Hampton was pulled over for having an obstructed view, the complaint states.
Saturday:
12 a.m.: Nicholas Mason Young, 19, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was cited for underage drinking and driving on Hwy. 61 near Bundy Boulevard.
8:21 p.m.: John Bining Wilson, 40, of Dakota was arrested and referred for third-degree driving under the influence and failing to stop for an accident on Hwy. 61 near mile marker 10. According to the complaint, Wilson struck a plow truck and proceeded to leave the scene of the collision.
Sunday:
3:55 p.m.: An individual in the 35000 block of Old Homer Road reported that a house they were remodeling had been broken into. According to the complaint, a roll of carpet and a brass decorative container for a collective total of $140 were taken.
7:18 p.m.: A workshop in the 8600 block of West Main Street in Stockton was reported to have been rummaged through and that $3000-worth of materials were taken, namely tools. The complainant said there were signs of forced entry.
9:51 p.m.: A resident in in the 8000 block of West Main Street in Stockton reported that some prescription medication was missing from their residence. The complainant said there were no signs of forced entry.
Winona Police
Friday
8:40 a.m..: Timothy Paul Schmalenberg, Jr., 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
11:30 a.m.: William Perry, 29, of Winona was cited for hit-and-run, driving after revocation and no insurance after he bumped into a vehicle in the Riverfront parking lot and subsequently left the scene.
2:20 p.m.: A resident reported being scammed out of $265 after they received a call from a party claiming to be a Social Security representative. The complainant said the caller told them to supply them with a number of gift cards or risk being arrested, which resulted in the complainant complying.
4:30 p.m.: A purse was reported stolen from a car parked near the Busy Bee Laundromat. The incident is believed to have been captured on surveillance video.
Saturday:
12:30 a.m.: Paul Stalka, 25, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of West Sixth Street. Stalka’s blood-alcohol content was .15, the complaint states.
3 p.m.: The back window to a Chevy truck parked in the 150 block of West Second Street was reported to have been broken out. Nothing was taken from the vehicle and there are no suspects at this time.
8 p.m.: Isaiah Barr was arrested and referred for felony theft and driving after revocation after police observed him driving a stolen vehicle on Frontenac Drive. The vehicle had been reported stolen from outside a residence on Mankato Avenue and was subsequently returned to its owner.
Sunday:
12:06 a.m.: Jacqueline Krueger, 23, of Winona was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated near Fifth and Washington streets. Krueger was pulled over for having expired registration, the complaint states. Krueger’s blood-alcohol content was .14.
12:30 a.m.: Noah Carlson, 21, of Rushford was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Eighth and Huff streets. Carlson caught the attention of law enforcement after he was involved in a collision. No injuries were reported as as a result of the collision.
2:09 a.m.: Owen Sikich, 23, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, was arrested and referred for driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Sikich caught the attention of police after he was seen doing donuts in the nearby intersection.