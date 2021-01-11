Police calls for Monday, Jan. 11: Winona man arrested on suspicion of DWI after running stop signs

Winona Police Friday:

2 p.m.: A stolen moped was recovered under a bridge near Farmers Community Park.

2:46 p.m.: A minor two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Sixth and Grand streets. According to the complaint, a Jeep struck the rear of a Toyota Corolla that was stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street. The driver of the Jeep reported they did not see that the Corolla had been stopped when the collision occurred.

5:55 p.m.: Employees from the Kwik Trip on West Sixth Street reported finding a vehicle title and two fake $100 bills in the men’s restroom. The items were collected by police.

Sunday:

1:59 a.m.: Ernest Cummings, 33, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after an officer observed him failing to stop at two stop signs. Charges are pending.

11:40 a.m.: Employees from Suds Store and More reported the theft of a candy dispenser. Police are awaiting a store report.

10:12 p.m.: A resident reported damage to their vehicle while it was parked across from Sauer Health Care. According to the complainant, a window to their vehicle had been smashed and approximately $70 in cash had been taken.

26 alternate side-parking tickets were issued Monday morning.

