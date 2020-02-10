Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
7:06 p.m. – Lance Michael Dunbar, 24, of Goodview was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. Dunbar was pulled over on Highway 76 and County Road 17 for having an obscured license plate and has charges pending the result of a blood draw.
7:30 p.m. – Edgar Israel Hernandez, 19, was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after being pulled over Highway 61 and 44th Avenue.
Saturday
5:39 p.m. – A woman reported that tools were taken from a garage on 46000 block of Oak Hill Lane, ranging from wrenches, screwdrivers and other handheld tools, amounting to an estimated cost of $400 to $500.
8:26 p.m. – Clayton James Burkholder, 20, of Utica was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped on County Roads 6 and 17 for speeding.
Sunday
10:41 p.m. – Duane Melvin Peterson, 68, of Winona was charged with fifth-degree domestic assault after being involved in an altercation on the 25000 block of Minor Valley Road.
Winona Police Department
Friday
9:32 a.m. – Sarah Rose Davis, 39, of Winona was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after being found asleep in a vehicle on the 1650 block of Kramer Drive. According to the police report, a patrolling officer encountered Davis and was able to wake her up. The officer noticed that Davis was in possession of a hypodermic needle, a black pouch, a small plastic bag and 5.92 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
2:09 p.m. – Andrew Troy Aurentz, 36, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
11:50 p.m. – Amy Ann Brown, 30, of Minnesota City was charged with fourth-degree DWI after being stopped on Fourth and Johnson streets. Brown was initially stopped for violating Hands Free and had a blood alcohol content of .09.
Saturday
1:13 a.m. – Frederick Anthony Douglas, 19, of Rochester was charged with fourth-degree DWI after being stopped on Grand and 11th streets. Douglas was initially stopped for speeding and had a blood alcohol content of .12.
1:15 a.m. – Three women reported that their jackets had been stolen from a booth at Tavern 129 after they had left to use the restroom.
5:37 p.m. – Gabrielle Denise Hinton Jackson, 40, of Winona was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
Sunday
2:34 a.m. – Leo Arturo Palacios Hernandez, 30, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor – second-degree DWI, driving after revocation and no insurance after being stopped on Fifth and Market streets. Hernandez was called in after a bouncer to a bar witnessed him getting into a vehicle and driving away. The bouncer subsequently attempted to follow Hernandez but lost sight of him. Hernandez was ultimately stopped after failing to stop at a stop sign and almost hitting a parked car near officers who were enforcing the Alternate-Side Parking Ordinance. Hernandez’s blood alcohol content was .18.
A total of 100 alternate side-parking tickets were issued and 90 vehicles were towed in compliance with the tag-and-tow ordinance.
